Emmerdale has been operating on a different schedule lately due to the World Cup, but is Emmerdale on tonight?

With the soaps shunting around due to match timings, it’s hard to know what’s going on.

But we’ve got you covered here!

Emmerdale is back on tonight (Credit: ITV)

Is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale is back on screens tonight (Wednesday, December 7 2022).

It’s the first outing to the Dales this week on the television, however fans have been able to watch this week’s episodes on ITVX as they were uploaded early.

The soap will air at the earlier time of 7pm though, instead of its usual 7.30pm slot.

Moira and Amy are back in the village (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What happens in tonight’s Emmerdale

In tonight’s episodes, Amy and Moira return from Belfast, however Matty is upset that they kept Kyle’s secret from him.

Amy breaks up with Matty, saying she needs to put Kyle first.

Amy is also determined to clear Moira’s name with Chloe, who thinks Moira was the woman that Al was secretly seeing.

Chloe gets a visit from Amy, who tells her to shut her investigation down for Kerry’s sake.

Eventually Chloe agrees but is devastated when Amy tells her to move out.

With nowhere to go, Chloe tells Amy that she is pregnant. Will Amy let her stay?

Meanwhile Vinny is struggling without Liv and Mandy is grateful when Jimmy offers to talk to him.

Later Vinny and Jimmy play a game of snap and he opens up to him.

Watching Vinny thrash Jimmy at poker, Will invites them to a game at the pub.

Vinny starts playing poker (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere Bernice struggles with her diagnosis as she grapples with loneliness and other menopausal symptoms.

Gabby and Rhona support her, but Bernice longs for something of her own and regrets quitting her job.

Meanwhile, Charles is trying to recruit volunteers for the church choir, but no one’s keen.

When Ethan suggests the answer is to modernise, Charles agrees and April and Cathy prepare to go head to head for the coveted solo spot.

Also, Kim’s stud farm meeting takes a turn when Dawn steps in. Gabby’s nose is fimly put out of joint when Kim offers the girls a job share. Will this work?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

