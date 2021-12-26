When is Emmerdale on during Boxing Day and what happens?

Emmerdale is set for intrigue and drama this Christmas time but with a special Boxing Day edition too.

The ITV soap will air two extra episodes this week for the festive season.

So here’s everything we know about the soap’s Boxing Day edition.

Kim Tate has a shock for Will Taylor on Boxing Day in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

What time is Emmerdale on on Boxing Day?

Emmerdale’s Boxing Day episode will be a normal half hour episode.

And it will air at its normal time of 7pm before a 7.30pm episode of Coronation Street.

However it has also been revealed that the episode will be available to watch on the ITV Player from 7am that day.

What happens in Emmerdale’s Boxing Day episode?

While Emmerdale’s Christmas Day episode has now aired, bosses have remained tight-lipped about Boxing Day.

We know that the pub exploded on Christmas Day and multiple people were caught up in it – and could be left fighting for their lives.

Soap bosses have chosen the less is more option in revealing what will happen.

Emmerdale sees Ryan become a third wheel with his mate and mum (Credit: ITV)

The official spoiler information reveals just this: “Devastation in the village. Some are out for revenge.”

It’s not known exactly what the devastation is – but it seems likely the pub explosion is the biggest this festive season

Will someone die? Or is the true devastation elsewhere?

Or perhaps Kim Tate’s decision to move Malone’s body to free Will from his tether to her is all just part of a bigger scheme.

Fans have watched over recent weeks as Kim has shown a softer, kinder side.

But perhaps it is all a ploy. And actually she has moved Malone’s body to use to rid herself of Will.

There is also the possibility that devastation could lay at the Dingles.

Whatever happens it will follow the explosive flash forward episode from Christmas Day and lay most of festivities to rest.

