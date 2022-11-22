EastEnders is moving channels tonight (Tuesday November 22, 2022) to make way for the World Cup on BBC One.

Due to the football fixtures, EastEnders will now air on BBC Two tonight.

Here’s everything we know about the changes.

EastEnders moves channel

EastEnders usually airs at 7.30pm on a Tuesday, on BBC One.

However, tonight the soap will air in the same time slot but over on BBC Two instead.

This is due to the World Cup taking its place on the main BBC channel.

France and Australia will be playing against each other tonight.

There will be a 7.00pm kick-off.

The football coverage will go on until 9.10pm as the Group D match takes place in Qatar.

For those who would rather be catching up on their soaps however, they can still watch EastEnders at 7.30pm on BBC Two.

Or, for those wanting to get an early start, tonight’s episode has already been uploaded onto BBC iPlayer, making it available to watch right now.

Spoilers: What to expect of tonight’s EastEnders

Tonight, after finding Janine with the paramedics, Linda supports Janine as she goes to hospital.

Due to comforting Janine after her accident, Linda misses her appointment with her Community Payback Officer, getting her into trouble.

Mick finally learns the news and fears the worst for Janine and the baby.

Elsewhere, Ben tries to encourage Lola to tell Lexi the truth about her cancer.

However, Lola is adamant to protect Lexi by keeping it a secret.

Also, Kathy is left annoyed with Rocky as he chooses Harvey over helping her.

Trying to make things up to her, Rocky asks Freddie and Bobby to help him win Kathy back round.

But will his plan work?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

