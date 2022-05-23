When is EastEnders on this week? Here’s this week’s full schedule

EastEnders airs every week on BBC. Recently the soap changed it’s schedule on a permanent basis, but when is EastEnders on this week?

When is EastEnders on this week?

EastEnders is on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night at 7.30pm.

The BBC soap is no longer on on Friday evenings.

EastEnders is on Mondays to Thursdays (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?

What is happening in this week’s EastEnders?

M0nday, May 23rd 2022

Callum is furious with Ben for telling Lewis about his vigilante spree.

Tensions run high between the couple and they share some harsh words.

Ben soon drowns his sorrows at The Vic, wondering it it’s over with Callum.

He finds Lewis on a dating app and begins messaging him…

Lewis and Ben meet for drinks and drunk Ben flirts with him before they head upstairs.

One thing leads to another, but Ben comes to his senses and stops things going further before trying to leave.

However Lewis refuses to let him go and rapes him.

Meanwhile Lola is upset when she learns Isaac has met someone else and isn’t coming back to Walford.

Honey overhears the conversation and can’t help but talk about how great Jay is.

Outside Frankie invites Jay to Clara’s photography exhibition and when Lola sees she gets the wrong end of the stick.

Clara isn’t happy to see Frankie stealing her thunder.

But things get worse when Lola comes in and accuses Jay of cheating with Frankie.

Jay insists nothing is going on with him and Frankie.

Soon Lola breaks down in tears, revealing Isaac dumped her.

Elsewhere Stacey doesn’t want Lily staying off school to look after Jean.

But she soon agrees seeing how much Jean needs her.

Ben is raped by Lewis (Credit: BBC)

Tuesday, May 24th 2022

Ben leaves The Albert absolutely shellshocked after what happened.

He heads home and bumps into Sam who winds him up about staying out all night.

Callum is suspicious about where Ben has been, but Ben doesn’t tell him anything.

However Lewis lies to Callum he and Ben were out on the town all night.

Ben confronts Lewis about his actions, but Lewis insists he instigated things.

Later Callum bluntly asks Ben if he slept with Lewis. Still trying to process what happened, Ben is unable to deny it.

Mick shares his plans for the jubilee celebrations with Kathy and Sonia, but when Rocky hears he puts his foot in it with Sonia.

Rocky is determined to fix things with Sonia and tries to get her to join in with the event planning.

She turns him down but Rocky is more determined than ever to impress her.

Lola tries to make things up with Frankie and takes her for a drink.

The pair soon bond and Lola encourages her not to sell her photography equipment despite not having any work.

Rainie isn’t happy when she finds out Stuart has been lying (Credit: BBC)

Wednesday, May 25th 2022

Kathy is stunned to learn from Stuart that Ben cheated on Callum.

When she sees Jay’s reaction, she believes it to be true.

Jay confronts Ben about what happened.

Later Ben tries to talk to Lewis but Kathy confronts him and shares some strong words.

Callum also confronts Lewis who insists Ben initiated things on the dating app.

Rainie discovers Stuart has been lying about taking his painkillers.

She questions why he would make her think he’s addicted to painkillers again, but Stuart rushes off to his chemotherapy appointment.

Kat is concerned when Lily stays off school again to look after Jean.

She insists to Stacey that it isn’t right and suggests Lily stay with Martin for a few days.

Harvey goes to see Jean (Credit: BBC)

Thursday, May 26th 2022

Jean refuses any care from Stacey.

When Lily comes back from Martin’s Stacey is forced to put her foot down, insisting Lily can no longer care for her nan.

Outside, Shirley bumps into Harvey and encourages to pay Jean a visit.

Despite a rocky start, they have a breakthrough when Jean helps him with a jigsaw puzzle.

Read more: EastEnders cast 2022: Meet the full Walford line-up

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.