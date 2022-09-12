BBC One recently changed its schedule to allow for news coverage of The Queen‘s death, meaning that Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (September 8, 2022) didn’t air.

The soap usually airs at 7.30pm on Thursdays but, the usual schedule was cleared after the nation was informed of the sad news that Her Majesty has died.

When is EastEnders on next?

When is EastEnders on next? Is the soap on tonight?

Thursday’s episode of EastEnders aired on BBC Two, on Friday at 7.30pm, whilst the news aired on BBC One.

This episode is also available on BBC iPlayer.

This means that EastEnders episodes are now back up to date, with the soap returning to its home of BBC One tonight (Monday, September 12, 2022.)

However, EastEnders won’t air at the usual time, instead being scheduled to air at 8.30pm for half an hour.

This follows a special episode of The One Show, titled ‘Our Queen.’

It’s Kat and Phil’s wedding (Credit: BBC)

What to expect of tonight’s EastEnders

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders is focused on Kat and Phil’s wedding day.

Whilst the market is full of celebrations, Sharon‘s aiming to put a stop to the wedding and win her man back.

She heads over to Phil’s and shows him and old photo from when they were together.

As she begs him to reconsider marrying Kat, Phil makes it clear that he’s going through with the wedding.

However, Zack gets the wrong idea and tells Kat that Phil’s chosen to get back with Sharon.

Kat’s furious but Phil reassures her.

Instead, she goes to tell Sharon to back off.

This soon proves to be the least of Kat’s troubles though as she soon comes face to face with Alfie.

Frankie reports her harassers (Credit: BBC)

In more wedding chaos, Rocky realises that he forgot to order a wedding car.

He finds a dodgy, last-minute car and gets Dotty to fix it for him.

However, Freddie soon steals the car, driving off. Little does he know that Bobby‘s in it.

Elsewhere, Lola persuades Frankie to report her harassers.

She’s emotional as she gives her statement.

Will she get justice?

Alfie is back (Credit: BBC)

When is EastEnders on this week?

EastEnders will be on tomorrow (Tuesday, September 13), Wednesday (September 14) and Thursday (September 15) at 7.30pm on BBC One.

However there is a chance this could change, so keep an eye out for updates.

Read more: Who is in the cast of EastEnders 2022? Meet the full line-up

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.