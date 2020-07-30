Coronation Street: Debbie Webster coming back to cause trouble for Kevin and Abi

Coronation Street recently confirmed that Debbie Webster will be return to the cobbles as actress Sue Devaney reprises her role.

But it looks as though she's going to be causing some trouble for her brother Kevin and his girlfriend Abi.

Debbie Webster is coming back to Coronation Street to cause trouble (Credit: ITV)

When is Debbie Webster coming back to Coronation Street?

Last year, Debbie returned to Weatherfield for a brief visit after 34 years away.

But it's been revealed she will be coming back this year, and it sounds like it won't be smooth sailing.

According to Inside Soap, Debbie will disapprove of Kevin and Abi's relationship. She won't hold back either, making her feelings to Abi clear.

With Kevin and Abi having recently moved in together, will Debbie's arrival throw a spanner in the works?

Coronation Street: What happened with Debbie last time she returned?

Debbie will cause some issues for Kevin and Abi in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

During Debbie's last visit, Abi and Debbie ended up clashing when the mechanic mistook Debbie for a gold digger who Kevin was meant to be going on a date with.

They later managed to smooth things over, and Debbie started to believe Abi had feelings for her brother.

It was revealed Debbie had returned as her and Kevin's Aunt Vi had died.

Debbie had been left £200,000 inheritance. But instead of keeping it for herself, she gave the money to Kevin, who split it between himself and his kids, Rosie, Sophie and Jack.

Coronation Street: What is happening with Kevin and Abi?

Recently, Kevin asked Abi to move into his house with him.

Abi agreed to move in, however her oldest son Seb wasn't impressed with her decision, as he just learnt his siblings, Abi's twins, were moving to Australia with their adopted family.

Kevin and Abi recently moved in together (Credit: ITV)

Although it looks like Seb and Abi are starting to get things back on track, will things go wrong with Kevin when Debbie arrives?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.

