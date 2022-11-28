Coronation Street’s schedule has changed recently due to ITV airing the World Cup fixtures, however Corrie is on tonight (Monday November 28, 2022).

Fans will be able to watch all of the drama from the cobbles on their screens again tonight.

But what time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street is on tonight (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will air at a slightly later time tonight.

The World Cup coverage will be on from 6.10pm until 9.15pm.

It’s Portugal v Uruguay with a 7pm kick-off.

Coronation Street will air after this match at 9.15pm for an hour.

Corrie also aired last night (Sunday, November 27).

This week Coronation Street will be on tomorrow night (Tuesday, November 29) and Wednesday (November 30) at the usual time of 8pm.

However if you would like to watch the soap episodes before then, they are available on ITV Hub/ITV X.

Summer gets some heartbreaking news (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What’s happening in tonight’s Corrie

Tonight Summer and Aaron tell Mike and Esther that they’re planning on moving away.

Esther suggests that Summer should move in with them and Summer tells them she’d love to.

But soon Jacob tells Summer that Aaron’s dad has been drinking.

Summer and Aaron run out of Mike and Esther’s and Aaron confronts his dad.

However Summer is clearly in pain and she realises that she’s bleeding.

Later Summer is devastated when she finds out that she has suffered a miscarriage.

Summer and Aaron return home and find a drunk Eric with blood trickling down in his face.

Eric becomes aggressive towards Aaron and starts to yell at him.

Aaron forces his dad into a taxi and takes him to A&E.

Meanwhile Summer gets a text from Mike and Esther telling her they’re looking forward to her moving in.

Will she tell them the truth?

Nick lies to Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere Ed quotes £20k to fix the dry rot and Nick tells Leanne that they need to see if Sam will let them use Natasha’s money.

But Sam says he’s going to use that money for university fees.

Nick lies to Leanne that he spoke to Natasha’s sister Melissa and she’s happy for him to use his inheritance.

He says that Melissa signed the paperwork and the money should be with them in a few hours.

But is all as it seems?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

