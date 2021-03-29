When is Coronation Street on this week? ITV has changed its schedule

ITV has changed its schedule this week meaning Coronation Street has been moved around. When is Coronation Street on this week?

Usually Corrie airs on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm, with an hour long episode at 7.30pm on Fridays. But this week, the episodes will be different.

Tonight (Monday, March 29), the ITV soap will air at its usual time.

However on Wednesday (March 31) Emmerdale will air at 6.45pm. At 7.15pm, the Live International Football will start with England v Poland. Kick-off will start at 7.45pm.

There is a Corrie episode on Thursday (Credit: ITV)

The two episodes that were meant to air on Wednesday will now air on Thursday (April 1) instead.

The Thursday episode will be an hour long and will start at the slightly later time of 8pm.

On Friday (April 2), Coronation Street will air at the usual time of 7.30pm and it will also be on for an hour.

What happens this week?

Despite the slight schedule change, there’s still plenty to look forward to in this week’s Corrie episodes.

In this week’s episodes, Simon lies to Nick that Leanne has a new man. He tells him that she’s moved on and it’s best if he stays away.

Simon goes to see Nick about Leanne (Credit: ITV)

After hearing his relationship with Leanne is over, Natasha feels a glimmer of hope.

Meanwhile, Asha ends up getting back together with Corey. When Seb confides in Nina he’s planning to have his hair cut as he’s sick of the lads taking the mickey, Nina urges him to ignore them.

Asha and Corey get back together (Credit: ITV)

Later, when she discovers Asha and Corey are back together, she invites Seb over to watch a film.

Could there be romance on the cards?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

