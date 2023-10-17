The usual schedule for Coronation Street has been rather up in the air recently due to sports coverage pushing the soap aside.

This has meant that the ITV soap has had to air in different time slots to usual.

When is Coronation Street on this week as there’s yet another huge schedule shake-up for the soap?

Coronation Street is on for three days in a row this week (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street on this week?

Coronation Street usually airs every other day on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

However, recently, this hasn’t always been the case due to sports coverage taking over the ITV schedule.

This Friday (October 20), coverage of the Rugby Word Cup is taking Corrie’s usual place.

Therefore, the soap will now air for three days in a row this week to make up for this lost episode.

Coronation Street will now air on Monday (October 16), Tuesday (October 17) and on Wednesday (October 18).

The soap will air for an hour on each of these days from 7.30pm – 8.30pm.

Daisy and Ryan can’t resist each other any longer in Coronation Street this week (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from the next episode?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Tuesday October 17) Ryan loses the plot after injecting more steroids. He goes for a walk with Daisy but when he’s accidentally sprayed with drink by Max and Gav, Ryan lashes out.

Daisy and Max hold him back and soon Ryan is shockingly confessing his steroids secret to Daisy. He then goes live without his filter and ends his O-Vidz account.

Daisy is proud of him and when she pecks his scarred cheek, it turns to more. They are soon kissing passionately and head to the bedroom, but when Daniel arrives will he catch them?

Meanwhile, it’s meet the parents for Joel as Dee-Dee introduces him to Ed. But it gets awkward when Joel realises he’s actually met Ed before in the cafe when Ed’s card was declined and Joel paid for his coffee. Ed is embarrassed, but both men keep quiet about their earlier meeting.

Elsewhere, the police continue to investigate, and George asks Todd to return to Shuttleworth’s, but will he accept?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

