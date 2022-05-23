When is Coronation Street on this week? Here is this week’s full schedule

23 May 2022, 17:30 | Updated: 23 May 2022, 15:39

Coronation Street airs every week on ITV. Recently the soap’s schedule changed permanently, but when is Coronation Street on this week?

When is Coronation Street on this week?

Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday night at 8pm.

All three episodes will be an hour long.

Coronation Street is on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

What is happening in this week’s Coronation Street?

M0nday, May 23rd 2022

Hope borrows Phill’s computer and discovers his secret.

She soon gets revenge when she gets on the mini-digger in the driveway.

Hearing the digger start, Phill rushes to see what’s going on.

He’s horrified to find Hope on the digger. She soon pulls the lever and swings the digger’s arm round, smashing the windscreen on Phill’s car.

What has she found?

Meanwhile Faye quizzes Tim about his row with Sally.

Later Tim and Sally go to Tim’s doctors appointment.

He tells Dr Gaddas he’s suffering from impotence and Dr Gaddas makes a suggestion.

Elsewhere Daniel tells Ken he’s giving up teaching, and Nicky calls in to the Rovers to chat with Daisy.

When Billy confronts Summer and accuses her of failing to take her medication regularly, she’s furious and storms out.

Abi wants to have Alfie for the day (Credit: ITV)

Wednesday, May 25th 2022

Tyrone calls in at Phill’s house to get Fiz’s belongings for her.

Soon a row starts between the two men and they fall into the wet cement on the patio.

Phill tells Tyrone he’s lost an engagement ring.

Tyrone manages to find it in the wet concrete.

Later Phill asks Fiz to marry him.

As Tyrone waits in the wings, what will Fiz decide?

Having eaten two bags of crisps, Summer dispenses her insulin down the sink.

Later Paul arrives with a takeaway and Summer assures him she’s taken her insulin.

Summer checks her blood sugar only to find it’s too high.

She begins to panic but when she checks her blood sugar again, she’s relieved to see it coming down.

Meanwhile Abi asks Imran and Toyah if she can have Alfie for a whole day next week.

Toyah agrees and Imran goes along with it.

Later in the cafe they get a call from social worker Lou to talk about Elsie.

Elsewhere Faye reveals she’s been referred to a fertility specialist.

Summer loses her vision in the middle of her exam (Credit: ITV)

Friday, May 27th 2022

Abi gets the two fake passports and plans to travel to Costa Rica.

Kevin comes to see Abi admitting he never stopped loving her.

Abi admits her plan to run away with Alfie to Kevin and he later confides in his sister Debbie.

Debbie tells him he can either tell Imran or hope Abi gets away with it.

In the street, Kevin approaches Imran. Will he reveal Abi’s plan?

After tipping her insulin in the sink, Summer goes to her exam.

As she begins her maths exam, her vision becomes blurred.

Summer is horrified when she realises she left her diabetic kit at home.

As Summer is taken into an ambulance, she tearfully tells Aadi her blood sugar level is sky high. Will she be okay?

Meanwhile a man named Frank comes into the Rovers and flirts with Sean.

When he leaves, Jenny urges Sean to go after him.

Elsewhere Faye looks into alternative therapies to HRT on the internet.

Beth advises Faye avoid dodgy sites and go with the HRT, leaving her disheartened.

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.