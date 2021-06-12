EastEnders fans are furious the soap has been cancelled in favour of football.

The BBC soap will be disrupted for four weeks as the Euros 2021 begin airing, pushing it from its usual schedule.

EastEnders fans furious with

The disruption began last night (June 11) with the episode bumped and fans are already sick of it.

One said: “No EastEnders on because of the Euros. Already sick of them and it’s not even started.”

A second said: “And yes I’m still [expletive] annoyed the Euros affects Corrie and EastEnders being shown. #Corrie #EastEnders #EUROS2020”

A third said: “Eastenders isn’t on because of the Euros and it ISN’T EVEN A UK TEAM PLAYING? Outrage.”

However furious fans won’t have long to wait for their next fix.

The BBC – and ITV – have decided to make the soaps available for streaming on Monday.

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale go streaming first for Euro 2021

Now for the next month fans will be able to binge watch the episodes on iPlayer and ITV Hub each Monday morning.

They will continue to air on the telly too. But with schedules all over the place fans can catch up any time.

EastEnders producer Jon Sen said: “Giving EastEnders viewers the ability to decide when they drop in on all things Albert Square is something we’re excited about.

“With the inevitable scheduling changes due to the Euros, something we’ll be celebrating in Walford on screen, box setting all four episodes will ensure everyone gets their dose of drama and football fans won’t miss out.

“From indulging them all in one night, staggering across a few days or continuing to watch the episodes play out on BBC One.

“We hope the endless streaming options on BBC iPlayer keep viewers content over the next few weeks.”

Coronation Street affects by Euros 21 too

Corrie boss Iain MacLeod added: “There are loads of key rivalries across the Cobbles this summer. And I think it will be like following your favourite team.

“There will be times where they let you down, make mistakes and maybe score a few own goals.

“But you’ll back them till the end and woe betide anyone else who criticises them.

“Given how exciting the stories are, it’s great that fans will have the chance to binge watch all the episodes on ITV Hub at the start of each week.

“As with football, sometimes when it’s an exciting face-off, you really want extra time.”

