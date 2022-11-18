Home and Away: From Heath Ledger to Isla Fisher – the A-Listers who got their start on the show

Channel 5’s Home and Away is not just an action-packed Aussie soap – it’s also been the starting point for a whole host of Hollywood A-listers, including Heath Ledger, who got their big breaks on the show!

Here’s our round-up of the stars who started out in Summer Bay.

Heath Ledger and other A-listers in Home and Away

Naomi played Julie Gibson, sister of badboy Revhead (Credit: YouTube/Channel 5)

Naomi Watts

English-born actress Naomi Watts moved to Australia with her family when she was 14 and embarked on an acting career.

In 1991 she landed the role of Julie Gibson in Home and Away. Julie was the sister of bad boy Revhead Gibson and was in a wheelchair after the car accident that also killed their mum. She was in the show for six weeks.

After her extended stint on Home and Away, Naomi moved the USA and her big break came when she landed a role in Mulholland Drive.

Sally Fletcher had a fling with Scott Irwin, played by Heath Ledger (Credit: YouTube/Channel 5)

Heath Ledger in Home and Away

Summer Bay good girl Sally Fletcher had a fling with bad boy Scott Irwin, played by Heath Ledger.

Sal really liked Scott but he was mostly using her to get into Fisher’s office and steal exam papers.

Scott was eventually expelled by Fisher, but Heath went on to great things, starring in 10 Things I Hate About You, Brokebank Mountain and Dark Knight before his tragic death in 2008.

The former Home and Away star has had a very successful career (Credit: ITV)

Dannii Minogue

Emma Jackson actress Dannii Minogue was already a household name in Australia thanks to her appearances on Young Talent Time – and her sister Kylie, who was a Neighbours legend.

Dannii was planning a career as a singer when she landed the role of Emma in Home and Away.

She stayed on the show for a year before she quit to launch her music career. Since then Dannii’s had huge success as a singer, she’s been a judge on The X Factor, and on Britain and Ireland’s Next Top Model. She’s also judged the Aussie version of The Masked Singer.

Before he became a Norse god, Chris Hemsworth played Kim Hyde in Home and Away (Credit: YouTube/Channel 5)

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth originally auditioned to play Robbie Hunter on Home and Away, but won the role of Kim Hyde instead.

Kim’s stories revolved around his dysfunctional family and his many love interests!

He had a romance with young widow Hayley Lawson and when she got pregnant the pair decided to get married. But Hayley still loved her ex Scott Hunter and she jilted Kim – who later found out Scott was the baby’s dad anyway!

He also had romances with Eve Jacobsen – the Summer Bay Stalker – and Rachel Armstrong, as well as having a baby with his friend Kit Hunter.

Kim eventually went to live in the city with Kit and their son, while Chris went to Hollywood.

And of course he found huge success over in America.

Now he’s best known as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as his roles in Ghostbusters, Snow White and The Huntsman, and Rush.

Shannon Reed was Isla Fisher’s big break (Credit: Channel 5)

Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher was born in Scotland but moved to Australia with her parents as a child.

She had small roles on television and in adverts before she won the part of Shannon Reed in Home and Away. Shannon was in the show for three years.

Her storylines included her battle with anorexia, her relationship with her estranged mum, and her struggles with her sexuality.

Shannon eventually left Summer Bay – and her boyfriend Lachie – to move to Paris with her close friend Mandy, with the implication being that perhaps Shannon and Mandy would one day be more than friends.

Isla moved to the UK and to America to pursue her acting career and has had huge success in films including Confessions of a Shopaholic, The Great Gatsby and Godmothered, among many others, as well as in television shows such as Arrested Development and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Isla is married to actor Sacha Baron Cohen and they have three children.

Vinnie Patterson was a joker, but a heartthrob (Credit: Channel 5)

Ryan Kwanten

Ryan played lifeguard Vinnie Patterson on Home and Away.

He was on the show for five years and eventually won the heart of Leah Poulos and the pair wed.

Vinnie battled testicular cancer but eventually became a dad to little VJ. However he ended up in prison after wrongly being accused of his dad Ralph’s crimes.

At first Leah thought Vinnie had died in a fire at the jail, but later it was revealed he had been in witness protection but had since died.

After leaving Summer Bay, Ryan landed roles in the TV show Summerland and in the film Don’t Fade Away, among others, before winning the part of Jason Stackhouse in the hit series True Blood.

Who else alongisde Heath Ledger got their big break on Home and Away?

Melissa will always be Angel to us! (Credit: YouTube/Channel 5)

Melissa George

Everyone remembers Shane and Angel’s tragic love story!

Actress – and roller skating champion – Melissa George played the young widow Angel Parrish, and after she left Home and Away she went to the States.

After a few smaller roles – including in the sitcom Friends – and several false starts, she is now a successful actress and is now playing Margot in the Apple TV+ drama The Mosquito Coast.

Melissa also invented Style Snaps – a device you can use to change the length of your trousers without sewing. She’s said the invention makes her more money than her acting career!

Simon Baker

Simon Baker played James Hudson on Home and Away in the 1990s.

James was a supply teacher who showed up in Summer Bay, took Luke Cunningham’s job and then seduced his girlfriend, too!

Simon headed for Hollywood and he’s now best known for his role as Patrick Jane in The Mentalist as well as playing Christian in The Devil Wears Prada.

