When are Coronation Street and Emmerdale on next week? Soap schedule changes again!

We’ve only just got used to the new soap schedules and now they’re changing all over again, so when are Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week?

Both ITV soaps moved to new time slots in March.

However, for one week only things are changing again.

Imran and Abi’s world’s are turned upside down (Credit: ITV)

When are Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week?

Earlier this year a brand new soap schedule saw Emmerdale move to 7.30pm every weeknight, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Coronation Street, meanwhile, moved to 8pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for hour-long outings.

However next week Emmerdale will go back to its 7pm timeslot and only air half an hour every night.

Corrie will then air after it, every night, at 7.30pm, again, just for half an hour.

The change is for one week only.

Amanda and co will be live on ITV next week (Credit: ITV)

Why are Coronation Street and Emmerdale moving timeslots again?

The move is to accommodate the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals.

After eight weeks of audition shows, the lives kick off on Monday, May 30.

They will air every night at 8.30pm.

It’s set to be a huge week of live shows, but we don’t yet know who has made the semi-finals…

Imran and Toyah both slump in the car after the crash (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening in Coronation Street this week?

As is tradition with Britain’s Got Talent live week, it goes hand in hand with a huge week on the cobbles.

Viewers will finally get to see the culmination of the custody battle for baby Alfie.

Imran has done the dirty and lied about Abi’s drug use in order to win custody. However, Abi has a plan herself…

She is going to take Alfie and flee abroad – with the help of Kevin.

But Kevin still loves Abi and Abi still loves Kevin.

Throw in a huge car crash just as Imran is about to confess and it’s set to be an unmissable week of high drama.

But who will survive? And who will get baby Alfie?

Emmerdale airs at 7pm every night next week and Coronation Street follows at 7.30pm on ITV.

