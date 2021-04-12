Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders have all had their schedules changed, but when are the soaps on this week?

On Friday (April 9) it was announced by Buckingham Palace that Prince Philip had died.

ITV and BBC cancelled all non-news shows, meaning Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders were all postponed.

But when will the episodes air?

What time are the soaps on this week?

Friday’s episode of Emmerdale will now air tonight (Monday, April 12) at the usual time of 7pm.

What was originally tonight’s episode will now air tomorrow (Tuesday, April 13). Emmerdale will be on for an hour tomorrow night from 7pm-8pm.

The rest of week for Emmerdale will follow its usual schedule.

Coronation Street’s schedule has also changed.

Friday’s one hour episode will be split into two half hour episodes and will air tonight at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Monday’s episode will now air on Tuesday. The episode will start at 8pm and be on for an hour.

From Wednesday (April 14) onwards, Coronation Street will follow it’s normal broadcasting schedule.

It has not been announced what will be happening with the EastEnders schedule or when Friday’s episode will air.

What will happen in tonight’s episodes?

In Monday’s episodes of Corrie, viewers will see Nick, Leanne and Simon flee Weatherfield after threats from drug dealer Harvey.

Meanwhile Peter Barlow attends a hospital appointment. But when the consultant reveals that his liver hasn’t improved, he needs one but there’s no guarantee he’s eligible for one, Peter is shocked.

He breaks the news to Carla that he needs a liver transplant, but tells her nothing will get in the way of their wedding day.

Leanne, Nick and Simon leave Weatherfield. But will they ever come back? (Credit: ITV)

Todd cajoles Eileen into inviting George round for dinner and the undertaker is thrilled.

Meanwhile in last week’s Emmerdale, Lydia discovered Paul had taken out a credit card in her name and left her in £5000 debt.

She was devastated by the news, but will she tell Mandy and Vinny what Paul has done?

