When are the British Soap Awards 2022? Who is hosting them? And who has been nominated?

The British Soap Awards haven’t happened since 2019, which is hard to believe.

The annual bash celebrates all things soap but has been unable to happen during the pandemic with the soaps carefully protecting their cast and crew.

But three years after the event last happened, and it’s set to return this year.

Here’s everything we know about it.

When are the British Soap Awards 2022?

The awards are returning live in June 2022.

They will be held in London.

No exact date has been given yet, but it’s set to be early in the month.

Will they be broadcast live on television?

The British Soap Awards 2022 will air ITV as usual.

They are showing the ceremony live on the channel as well on ITV Hub broadcast from The Hackney Empire

Keep an eye out for a big week of episodes of Emmerdale and Corrie leading up to a Saturday soap extravaganza not to be missed.

Philip Schofield will return to host the British Soap Awards (Credit: ITV)

Who will present the British Soap Awards 2022?

Once again Philip Schofield will take charge of the proceedings for the annual awards show.

He’ll be joined by the best and brightest of British soap for the ceremony that’s due to take place in London this year.

The British Soap Awards are set to be the year of Meena (Credit ITV)

Who has been nominated for a British Soap Award in 2022?

The award categories have been refreshed this year, with the ceremony ditching the traditional Best Actor and Best actress gongs.

Instead, everyone will be fighting it out to win Best Leading Performer.

Another new award will be crowning the Best Family. And of course, we’ll still be voting for the Best British Soap.

These are the three viewer-voted categories.

The panel of experts will decide the other winners of awards including: Villain of the Year (Meena’s got to be a sure bet for this one!), Best Dramatic Performance, Best Comedy Performance, Best Single Episode and Best Storyline.

It’s set to be the year of Meena, we predict!

Are the Dingles the best clan? (Credit: ITV)

When are nominations open?

Now!

Viewers are able to vote in the long-list round now by visiting the British Soap Awards website.

The Best Family nominations are The Dingles in Emmerdale, The McQueens in Hollyoaks, The Carters in EastEnders and The Alahans in Coronation Street.

Best Leading Performer will see Corrie stars Tina O’Brien (Sarah Barlow), Sally Carman (Abi Webster) and Charlie De Melo (Imran Habeeb) go up against Emmerdale faves Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla), Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle), and Rebecca Sarker (Manpreet Sharma).

Also in the category are EastEnders Zaraah Abrahams (Chelsea Fox), Gillian Wright (Jean Slater), and Linda Henry (Shirley Carter).

Hoping to win for Hollyoaks are Gary Lucy (Luke Morgan), Kelle Bryan (Martine Westwood) and Jamie Lomas (Warren Fox).

Doctors stars Chris Walker (Rob Hollins), Jan Pearson (Karen Hollins) and Dido Miles (Dr Emma Reid) are also in the mix.

The big five: Emmerdale, EastEnders, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Doctors will all battle it out for Best British Soap.

With Hollyoaks currently holding the crown, will their fanbase make it happen again?

Or has Meena been just too good to beat?

The British Soap Awards airs on ITV in June.

