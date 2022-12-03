the latest soap schedules have finally been revealed – so when are Coronation Street and Emmerdale Street on next week?

With the World Cup causing soap scheduling chaos across the tournament, soap fans don’t know when they can watch their favourite shows.

Amy and Moira are back in Emmerdale but Matty is furious (Credit: ITV)

When are Coronation Street and Emmerdale on next week?

But now next week’s schedules have been confirmed.

While Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm, with an hour-long edition on Thursday evenings, next week it will have just two episodes.

It will broadcast two hour-long episodes on Wednesday December 7 and Thursday December 8 nights at 7pm.

Corrie will follow with its own hour-long episodes at 8pm on both nights.

In bad news for soap fans, this means neither soap will air on Monday, Tuesday or Friday.

What’s happening in Emmerdale next week?

Moira and Amy return from Belfast and Matty is not happy they kept Kyle’s secret from him.

Amy insists they’re over as she needs to put Kyle first.

Meanwhile Amy tries to clear Moira’s name with Chloe and tells her to stop investigating Al’s secret lover for Kerry’s sake.

Amy tells Chloe to move out but Chloe confesses she’s pregnant.

In the barn Kyle makes a memorial for Al, still feeling guilty.

The next day Matty finds a collection of rocks placed in the middle of the barn, realising what Kyle has done.

With the secret spreading out of control, Moira visits Cain to update him.

Elsewhere, Vinny struggles without Liv and Mandy is grateful when Jimmy offers to speak to him.

But when he’s drawn into gambling, she’s left terrified for her son.

Over at Home Farm, Kim pits Gabby and Dawn against each other to get a job with her.

And at the pub, when Charity teases Chas about cheating on Paddy, Belle is suspicious of her cagey reaction.

Chas denies her relationship with Al to Belle. But will Belle believe her?

Hope is shocked when dad John’s belongings fall out of a cupboard in Coronation Street next week (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening in Coronation Street next week?

Hope returns to school following her suspension, but things get awkward when the counsellor quizzes Fiz and Ty about their family background.

Meanwhile Tyrone decides it’s time to put a ring on it and proposes to Fiz.

As Fiz and Tyrone celebrate, they’re interrupted by the journalist who wrote the book about John Stape.

He apologises and gives Fiz his research, not wanting it to fall into the wrong hands.

Sadly that’s exactly what happens when they stash it in a cupboard at home.

And just as Hope decides to try and contact her dead dad from beyond the grave, the bag of his belongings fall out leaving her terrified.

Meanwhile, current killer Stephen sets his sights on a new target.

How much danger is Elaine in in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

Discovering Elaine has a history of controlling partners, Stephen uses it against her in his scheme to get more cash.

Stephen plays a cruel trick on Elaine, sending an abusive text to his own phone making out it’s from Gabrielle.

When Elaine suggests Gabrielle is gaslighting him, Stephen makes out it’s only what he deserves.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

Elaine tells Stephen she was in an abusive relationship and wants to help.

Meanwhile Alya faces danger as she takes on racist Griff and threatens his job.

Griff warns her she’ll regret it – but will she?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.