What storylines can viewers look forward to this week?

What’s happening in this week’s Emmerdale

Chloe and Noah run away

Chloe and Noah run away together (Credit: ITV)

After a secret barn date with Chloe, Noah soon finds himself agreeing to run away with her.

Kerry begins to search for them before it’s too late.

On a country road Kerry is threatened by two thugs who threaten to harm Amy unless she tracks down Noah and Chloe.

Kerry returns to the village to update Charity, Mack and Sarah on her altercation.

Meanwhile, runaway Chloe wonders if Noah is already getting cold feet. Has he changed his mind?

Soon Kerry spots them both and they’re driven back to the village.

Charity is adamant they can’t be together but Kerry is privately concerned about returning Chloe to her life of relative captivity.

What will Kerry do?

Meena sets her sights on Billy

Is Amy in danger from Meena? (Credit: ITV)

Meena laments over David choosing Victoria and finds support in Nicola, who feels bad for her.

Meena is determined to show David what she’s missing but is shocked to find out David and Vic have gone to Portugal.

Furious, she breaks into Vic and Amy’s house and smashes the place up.

When Amy discovers the damage she calls the police and is sure she knows who did it.

When PC Swirling goes to interview Meena she denies everything and isn’t arrested.

Amy vows to prove it was Meena and as things are about to get physical, Billy intervenes.

Calling him her Knight in Shining Armour, does Meena have Billy in her sights?

And could Amy be in danger from murderer Meena?

Al makes a move on Chas?

What is Al up to? (Credit: ITV)

Paddy and Marlon are annoyed Al hired Ellis without their consent.

Later Chas prepares to sign a new contract with Trevor’s brewery and Al unveils new staff uniform.

Al makes a flirtatious comment at Chas and she later tells him he overstepped the line and he seems apologetic.

But when Al hears Paddy is away on a course, he invites Chas to a business dinner where he continues to compliment her.

What is he up to?

Dawn thinks Bernice fancies Will

With Kim away, Will feels like he’s going stir crazy cooped up at Home Farm with Bernice.

Dawn has a theory that Bernice fancies her dad. Soon Will is railroaded into accepting an offer from Bernice of a home-cooked meal.

However he soon comes up with an excuse to leave.

Ben to leave as he looks for a new job?

Aaron is supportive when Ben searches for a new job. However Ben is hiding the fact he’s applying for jobs on the Cornish coast.

Will he tell Aaron the truth?

