Cathy looks upset on Emmerdale; inset, mid-angry outburst (Credit: ITV/YouTube/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Soaps

What’s really going on with Cathy in Emmerdale? Fan theory revealed

The youth continues to struggle with her mood

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Viewers of Emmerdale have revealed a fan theory as to what they think might really be going on with young Cathy Hope.

Cathy has been struggling to control a series of emotional outbursts in recent weeks.

It was revealed that Cathy suffers with particularly heavy periods, which affects her mood and temper.

She sought support from Bernice, who has helped Cathy in this difficult time.

Bernice talks to an upset looking Cathy on Emmerdale
Bernice has attempted to help Cathy with her mood swings (Credit: ITV)

What’s really wrong with Cathy?

Although she been taking medication for her periods, Cathy‘s mood swings have continued.

This has led some fans to theorise that there might be more to Cathy’s behaviour than heavy periods.

But what is causing Cathy’s explosive mood swings?

This week’s episodes saw her explode at dad Bob after he suggested she stay elsewhere for the grand opening of the all-new B&B.

After accidentally destroying Marlon’s cake for the occasion, Cathy was left humiliated and angrier than ever.

She attempted to make amends to Bob for her recent behaviour, but his insistence that she not attend the B&B reopening only upset her more.

Emmerdale fans were left wondering if there might be more to Cathy’s mood swings than meets the eye.

Bob tries to talk to an angry, sullen-looking Cathy on Emmerdale
Bob has only made matters worse (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans share Cathy Hope theory

Following last night’s episode (Wednesday, February 22), Emmerdale fans shared their theories on what might be up with Cathy.

“Just a thought, with the continued mood swings and the tablets working for her periods, is Cathy autistic/ADHD?” wondered one fan, on Twitter.

“I think there is more to Cathy’s behaviour – not just periods but mental health behaviour combined, and I think she needs a therapist,” said another viewer.

“Cathy needs to see a specialist. Why does this show act as though the folks in the village have no access to the outside world?” wondered a third fan.

Someone else said: “I think her current issues run deeper than her heavy periods and I think this current situation with her has been brewing for a while and we have seen glimpses of it over the last couple of years. My theory is she has reached a point in her life where she is really missing Viv and its dawning on her she doesn’t have her in her life.”

Are the show’s fans right in their theories?

Does Cathy have an undiagnosed mental health condition or neurodivergence?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Cathy Destroys Marlon's Cake

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Cathy Hope Emmerdale

Trending Articles

This Morning logo, female silhouette
This Morning star savaged over appearance today: ‘What next, dragging someone off the street?’
Julia looking to camera and Madeleine McCann in a red dress
I Am Madeleine McCann girl timeline: Claims, evidence, DNA test demands and backlash
Brenda Edwards being hugged on Loose Women
Loose Women stars rally round as Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears on anniversary of son Jamal’s death
Joe Carter in Coronation Street with an inset of Jonathan Wrather as Pierce Harris in Emmerdale
Joe Carter in Coronation Street: Who was he? Where’s actor Jonathan Wrather now?
Chris Kamara and Ben Shephard speaking on GMB
Chris Kamara gives health update during emotional GMB appearance: ‘I’ve got inflammation on my brain’
Ben Ofoedu smiling and Vanessa Feltz looking shocked
Ben Ofoedu has already moved on after Vanessa Feltz split