Emmerdale usually airs at 7.30pm for an hour on Thursday nights, however tonight’s schedule (Thursday, December 22 2022) will be slightly different. What time is Emmerdale on?

Emmerdale’s schedule is slightly different tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale will move to an earlier timeslot on ITV tonight airing at 7pm instead of 7.30pm.

The episode will still be on for an hour.

Following tonight’s episode of Emmerdale the James Bond film Skyfall will be showing.

The choir perform for a charity event (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What happens in tonight’s Emmerdale?

In tonight’s scenes Charles’ choir event is raising money at the village hall for a stroke charity.

The members of the choir begin singing as everyone enjoys the food and drink.

Meanwhile Moira and Amy consider taking Kyle with them to the choir event as Amy doesn’t want him out of her sight.

They take Kyle and Isaac to the village hall and start to enjoy the festivities.

However they take their eyes of him for a second and find him talking to PC Swirling about Cain.

They quickly interrupt the conversation before Kyle confesses to killing Al.

However, PC Swirling spots something suspicious in Amy and Moira’s behaviour. Will he figure out the truth?

Moira and Amy are worried about Kyle (Credit: ITV)

Later they ask Kyle what he said to PC Swirling but he just gets more upset.

Moira then tells Amy that she should give Kyle a Christmas to remember so that he’ll be distracted from what happened.

Meanwhile Sam and Lydia receive devastating news.

After the deaths of Liv and Faith, the Dingles haven’t found things easy over the last few weeks.

Sam and Lydia’s last pig is unwell and when Rhona tells them that the pig will need to be put down they are heartbroken.

Elsewhere Nate gets some upsetting news.

He learns he won’t see Frankie until the new year and he’s going to miss out celebrating Christmas with his daughter.

