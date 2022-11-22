Emmerdale wasn’t on last night (Monday November 21, 2022) due to ITV airing coverage of the World Cup.

However, the ITV soap is back on our screens tonight.

But, what time is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale is on at 7.00pm (Credit: ITV)

What time is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale usually airs at 7.30pm on weeknights, over on ITV 1.

However, last night, Emmerdale didn’t air.

Instead, the World Cup took its place, seeing the USA and Wales draw 1-1 in their Group B match.

Tonight, (Tuesday November 22, 2022), Emmerdale will air half an hour before its usual time at, 7.00pm, on ITV 1.

However, to make up for last night’s missed episode, the soap will now air for an hour tonight.

This means that Emmerdale will now air from 7.00-8.00pm.

This will allow viewers to catch up on last night’s episode and watch tonight’s scheduled episode as well.

Samson causes a scene (Credit: ITV)

What to expect of tonight’s Emmerdale

Tonight, Chloe accuses Priya of having an affair with Al.

Later, after noticing Amba standing alone, Chloe takes her back to her house.

But when Priya finds Amba with Chloe she’s furious.

Will Chloe get to the the truth?

Elsewhere, David starts to feel guilty when he finds a letter in the post confirming Victoria’s fixed penalty notice.

He tries to hide the letter from Vic as he gets himself into a sticky situation.

Will Vic find out about David’s lies?

Also, Samson starts getting jealous when he sees Sam and Lydia spending time with Esther in the cafe.

He’s shocked to find them all looking cosy after giving his daughter a gift.

They’ve made the decision to welcome Esther into their family, going against Samson’s wishes.

Will Samson push his family further away by lashing out?

Have Sam and Lydia chosen Esther over Samson?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.00pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

