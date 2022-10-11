Emmerdale usually airs every weeknight at 7.30pm on ITV. However tonight (Tuesday, October 11) the soap will air at a different time.

What time is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale will be on at 7pm instead of 7.30pm.

This is because the Live International Football is on from 7.30pm until 10pm.

It’s England v Czech Republic with kick-off starting at 8pm.

Emmerdale is on at a slightly earlier time tonight (Credit: ITV)

When is Emmerdale on this week? What time is it on?

On Wednesday (October 12) and Friday (October 14) Emmerdale will air the usual time of 7.30pm.

However on Thursday, the hour long episode of the soap will air at 7pm.

After Emmerdale, the National Television Awards will air.

Faith’s health takes a bad turn (Credit: ITV)

What is happening in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale?

Tonight Cain is exasperated by Faith‘s plan to go to the seaside with her family.

But when Faith’s health takes a bad turn, it looks like their trip is off.

Faith is determined for her family to still go on the trip, but Cain is determined to find a solution.

Meanwhile Nicola feels like she has won when the Bishop believes her lies about Charles abusing his power as the vicar.

Laurel tells her that her actions could cost the village a genuinely good vicar.

Will Nicola change her mind?

Chas goes away with Al (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: What’s happening the rest of this week?

The Dingles and Faith’s friends have brought the seaside to Emmerdale.

Faith is absolutely thrilled as her loved-ones enjoy the fun.

When Diane arrives, Faith is excited to see her friend again.

However the next day Faith is taken to bed and switches her phone off, preparing to spend her final days alone.

Cain arrives and realising what his mother has done. He is heartbroken as she takes her final breath.

Meanwhile Chas is at a hotel with Al.

He persuades her not too worry, but he turns her phone to silent.

Chas is unaware of the tragic events occurring back at home and Paddy‘s many calls go unanswered.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

