Emmerdale is on at a slightly earlier time tonight (Friday January 27, 2023), as the soap’s schedule is forced to change.

The usual episode of Emmerdale will still air but at a different time.

What time is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale will air at 7.00pm tonight (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale usually airs at 7.30pm on a Friday.

However, tonight, there will be a slight change to the schedule.

Emmerdale will now air at 7.00pm for half an hour tonight, on ITV.

This means that the usual episode will still air but at an earlier time.

Coverage of the Manchester City v Arsenal FA Cup football match will air at 7.30pm, meaning that Emmerdale cannot air in its usual slot.

The soap is also available to watch over on ITV X.

David tries to make things up to Priya (Credit: ITV)

What to expect of tonight’s episode

Tonight, David tries to make things up to Priya.

Viewers will know that Priya is planning on taking Amba away to London with her as she starts a new job.

David’s desperate not to let Amba go.

Last night (Thursday January 26, 2023), David kidnapped Amba to stop Priya from taking her with her.

Leyla found David and tried to get him to see sense.

However, David then locked Leyla in a room whilst he prepared to leave the house.

After eventually returning Amba home, David tries his best to repair the damage he’s created.

He’s feeling regretful for his behaviour.

But, will Priya forgive him for his actions?

Elsewhere, Will accuses Sam of stealing his watch.

But, is Sam the true culprit?

Or, did someone else take Will’s watch?

And, Mary’s left with doubts after her date with Faye.

Marlon tries to reassure her.

But, will Mary be lucky in love this time around?

Will Mary and Faye meet up again?

Emmerdale usually airs weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

