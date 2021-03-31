What time is Emmerdale on tonight? The ITV soap will be airing at a different time tonight.

What time is Emmerdale on tonight?

Tonight (Wednesday, March 30) Emmerdale will air at the slightly earlier time of 6.45pm.

Usually Emmerdale airs every weeknight at 7pm. However due to the Live International Football, the soap will be airing earlier.

Emmerdale will air slightly earlier tonight (Credit: ITV)

The football match will see England v Poland with a kick-off at 7.45pm.

Due to the football, this means Coronation Street won’t air tonight. Instead the episodes will be on tomorrow night (Thursday, April 1).

They will air at 8pm for an hour on ITV.

Where can I catch up on Emmerdale?

If you miss the start of tonight’s Emmerdale, you will be able to catch up with episodes on ITV Hub.

What’s happening in tonight’s Emmerdale?

It’s a big week in Emmerdale this week. Earlier this week, Liv ran into Connor and pieced together that Paul was the one who attacked Vinny.

Jimmy will end up crashing his truck (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Mandy and Paul have been planning for their wedding day.

In tonight’s scenes, Mandy has wedding day nerves. Across the village, Aaron tries to get Vinny to open up. Will he tell him the truth about his dad abusing him?

Emmerdale has revealed that later this week Jimmy will end up loosing control of his truck and crashing into farming buildings.

Actor Reece Dinsdale revealed that four characters’ lives will hang in the balance.

The soap has confirmed at least one character will be killed off but are remining tight-lipped on who it is.

Fans have started to speculate who they think will die (Credit: ITV)

Bookies have released their favourite odds on who will be killed off. Meanwhile fans have already started to speculate who it could be.

Some fans are predicting Nicola King will be killed off after spotting a clue.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

