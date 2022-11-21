This week Emmerdale and Coronation Street’s schedules have been changed due to the FIFA World Cup.

But what time will the soaps be on this week? What is the schedule?

What date and time is Emmerdale on this week?

Tonight (Monday, November 21 2022) there will be no episode of Emmerdale due to coverage of the World Cup.

On Tuesday (November 22), Wednesday (November 23) and Thursday (November 24) Emmerdale will be on at 7pm on ITV1 for an hour.

There will be no episode on Friday (November 25). However there will be another hour-long episode on Sunday (November 27) at 6pm.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Soap Awards 2022: Vote for your Stand-Out Soap Moment now!

Chloe accuses Priya of having an affair with Al (Credit: ITV)

What date and time is Coronation Street on this week?

Coronation Street‘s schedule will also be affected by the World Cup games.

There will be no episode tonight.

The first episode of the week will air on Wednesday at 8pm, straight after Emmerdale.

This Corrie episode will be an hour long.

On Thursday Coronation Street fans can look forward to anther hour long episode at 8pm.

There will be no episode on Friday. Instead the third episode of the week will air on Sunday at 7pm.

Sam visits Harvey in prison (Credit: ITV)

What is happening in this week’s Emmerdale and Coronation Street?

In this week’s Emmerdale, Chloe is determined to find the woman that Al was cheating on Kerry with.

She soon accuses Priya of being Al’s other woman.

Later Rishi is looking after Priya’s daughter Amba when he drops their drinks.

As he rushes back into the cafe, Chloe finds Amba alone.

Chloe decides to take her back to Keeper’s cottage.

But when Rishi notices his granddaughter is gone, he panics.

Soon Priya finds Amba with Chloe and is furious with her.

The next day, Priya is able to prove her innocence to Chloe by cross checking Al’s bank statements, but agrees with her that it looks like Al was cheating on Kerry.

Chloe quickly realises who the other woman is…

Hope hears some girls making fun on her and takes a hammer out of her bag (Credit: ITV)

Over in Weatherfield, Sam goes to visit Harvey and Harvey tells him how his mum died young.

When Sam reckons that his mum’s death caused him to go off the rails and asks questions about his mother, Harvey is rattled.

Meanwhile Hope is selling copies of the John Stape book at school.

But when she overhears two year 11 girls calling her a nut job she takes a hammer from her bag and heads towards them.

What will she do?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Will you be watching Coronation Street and Emmerdale this week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!