EastEnders usually airs Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, however there’s a schedule change this week. What time is EastEnders on tonight?

What time is EastEnders on tonight?

EastEnders will air two episodes tonight.

The first episode will air at 7.40pm on BBC One, followed immediately by another episode at 8.05pm.

There are two episodes of EastEnders on tonight (Credit: BBC)

Over the last few weeks, EastEnders’ schedule has been changed due to the Euros.

However if you don’t want to wait to watch tonight’s episodes of EastEnders, they are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

SPOILERS: What’s happening in tonight’s episodes?

Kheerat returns to the Square after spending the night with Sharon to find Suki is still furious.

Vinny begs his brother to make peace with their mother.

Later he sadly tells Sharon that they need to cool things off as it’s becoming too complicated.

Kheerat finds Suki crying (Credit: BBC)

He soon meets up with Ben and comes clean about his relationship with Sharon, but tells him it’s over.

Kheerat thanks Ben for look after Jags and sorting out protection, but Ben’s guilt begins to kick in.

Kheerat goes to apologise to Suki but he quickly realises his mum is crying.

Meanwhile Dana wake sup at Bobby’s after spending the night.

Later they bump into Kim who reveals she screened Bobby for her dating service.

Bobby wants to tell Dana the truth (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Hetti Bywater’s clap back at rude trolls over body insults – ‘Calm the f down’

Soon Bobby decides it’s time to tell the truth to Dana, including what happened to Lucy.

How will Dana react?

Meanwhile Kathy thinks her purse was stolen during her date with Rocky. When Sonia learns that Ruby’s house got broken into, her suspicions about Rocky increase.

Later Sonia accuses her dad of both crimes. What will he say?

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders continues tonight at 7.40pm and 8.05pm on BBC One. All of this week’s episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Will you be watching tonight’s double EastEnders? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be tuning in.