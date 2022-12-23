Coronation Street will air at a different time slot tonight in a schedule shake-up, as the Christmas weekend gets underway.

The ITV soap will now air slightly earlier.

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Corrie is on at 7.30pm tonight (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street usually airs at 8-9pm on ITV, on Friday nights.

However, tonight, Corrie will air at a slightly earlier time.

Emmerdale usually airs at 7.30pm but now, Coronation Street will fill that slot.

Corrie will now air at 7.30-8.30pm.

This is due to ITV’s Christmas scheduling, seeing Gino’s Italian Christmas Feast take the 8.30-9pm usual Corrie slot.

Fiz doesn’t know about her Christmas wedding (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from Coronation Street tonight?

Tonight, Spider begs Toyah to keep his job a secret.

Meanwhile, Griff puts pressure on Max to lie about the bomb exploding on their camping trip.

Will Max go along with Griff’s story?

Elsewhere, Daniel plans to propose to Daisy and buys her a stunning engagement ring.

He shares his excitement with Jenny.

However, he’s soon left devastated when he returns home to find that No.1 has been burgled.

The thieves have taken his engagement ring.

Will Daniel still propose to Daisy or will he put things on hold?

Also, Fiz still has no clue about her Christmas Day wedding.

Tyrone finalises the wedding plans with Maria and Beth.

However, Fiz is left devastated when he has to cancel their family trip to the cinema so that the girls can have their dress fittings.

Fiz then shares that she thinks that she will have the worst Christmas ever.

But, is she right?

And, George prevents Eileen from returning back home, telling her that he’s got a Christmas present planned for her.

Eileen is over the moon when she sees the length that George has gone to to give her a wonderful Christmas.

Surely anything would be better than last year’s gift?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

