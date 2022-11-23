Coronation Street’s schedule has changed recently due to ITV airing the World Cup fixtures, however Corrie is back on tonight (Wednesday November 23, 2022).

Fans will be able to watch all of the drama from the cobbles on their screens again tonight.

But what time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Corrie will air at 8pm (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street didn’t air on Monday (November 21) due to the football taking up the soap slot for the night.

However, fans will be pleased to hear that Corrie is back on tonight.

The soap will air in its usual slot of 8-9pm.

Going forwards to the rest of the week, Coronation Street will air on Thursday at 8-9pm.

It will then next air on Sunday at 7-8pm.

However if you would like to watch the soap episodes before then, they are available on ITV Hub/ITV X.

Nick and Sam visit Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What to expect of tonight’s Coronation Street

Tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Sam and Nick visit Harvey in prison.

Sam starts questioning Harvey over Natasha’s murder.

Harvey tells him that he intended to kill Leanne but made a mistake.

He then tells Sam that his mum died when he was young, making Sam think could be the reason behind his crimes.

However, when Sam tries to ask more questions about Harvey’s late mum, Harvey heads back to his cell.

Will Harvey let Sam in?

Fiz and Tyrone talk to Hope about the missing books (Credit: ITV)

Hope makes some money

Tyrone is shocked to realise that all of the John Stape books in the outhouse have gone.

Fiz and Ty sit Hope down and speak to her about the missing books.

Hope lies and tells them that she put the books in the bin.

However, later on, she tells Sam that she’s made £75 by selling the books.

Trying to create a fanbase for herself, Hope makes a group chat online called ‘Legacy of Evil’ and tells her classmates that she’ll be holding a special tribute for her dad.

Will Fiz and Ty find out the truth?

Nigel wants to get Mary out of the play (Credit: ITV)

Nigel’s out to replace Mary

Rehearsing for the play, Nigel tells Ken that he’s keen to replace Mary with one of his actress friends.

Mary’s friends try and support her, suggesting for her to calm down her performance a little bit.

But Mary won’t listen.

Ken and Brian think of a solution and ask Nigel if his friend could coach Mary instead of replacing her.

Will Mary get her time to shine?

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight?