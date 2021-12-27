Fiz Nina Coronation Street
Soaps

What time is Coronation Street on tonight? Schedule change!

The soap is on later tonight

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street is on at a later time tonight (Monday, December 27), but when is it on and why the change?

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street is on at the later time of 9pm for an hour.

This is because The Voice Kids is on at 7.30pm until 9pm.

Coronation Street Dec 27 Fiz wants to sell the house leaving Tyrone shocked
Coronation Street is on at 9pm (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Christmas soaps review: Coronation Street and Emmerdale were brilliant – but EastEnders was a dud

What is happening in tonight’s Coronation Street?

As Abi bars Kelly on her way into the barbers Imran watches concerned.

Abi tells Imran she just wants Kelly out of her life for good, but when Imran reminds her she’s done some pretty shameful things herself, Abi slaps him.

Coronation Street Dec 27 Abi slaps Imran when he defends Kelly
Abi slaps Imran (Credit: ITV)

When Kelly lies to Maria she couldn’t be bothered to turn up to work, Maria fires her.

Craig later finds Kelly in a state having taken some spice and urges her to get help before she ends up back in prison.

Meanwhile Tyrone tells Evelyn it’s obvious Phill will get bored of playing the family man and when he does, he’ll be waiting for her. However Evelyn reckons he’s deluded.

When Phill suggests the girls might like to call him stepdad, Fiz reckons it’s a great idea.

Phill then reveals he’s seen a super family house but understands if she’s not ready.

Coronation Street Dec 27 Fiz wants to sell the house leaving Tyrone shocked
Fiz drops the bombshell that she wants to sell No.9 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Who are Charlie and Lexi? Who do Abi’s twins live with?

When Fiz drops the bombshell that she wants to sell No.9, Ty is shocked.

Asha does her best to reassure Nina when she finds her having another anxiety attack.

Meanwhile Todd begs Eileen to give George another chance. When George presents her with a new winter coat and reveals he’s booked a table at the Bistro, will he be forgiven?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Miriam Margolyes, Call the Midwife
Call The Midwife star Miriam Margolyes brands national treasure ‘nastiest’ person she’s ever worked with
Billy Connolly My Absolute pleasure ITV documentary speaking about his children
Billy Connolly makes heartbreaking confession about his children in ITV documentary
Windsor Castle crossbow breach
Man sectioned after breaking into Windsor Castle grounds with crossbow
Strictly star Dianne Buswell and boyfriend Joe Sugg
Strictly star Dianne Buswell dealt devastating blow with boyfriend Joe Sugg on Christmas Day
fern britton on all star musicals
ITV viewers defend Fern Britton as she faces backlash over All Star Musicals appearance
Mick Janine EastEnders
EastEnders spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Monday, December 27 2021