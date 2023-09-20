‘What just happened?!’ outraged Emmerdale fans scream over Tuesday night’s ending

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, September 19), Victoria visited an ill Jacob in the hospital.

However, things took a turn as the pair held hands whilst sharing a heartfelt moment.

Now, outraged Emmerdale fans have been screaming ‘What just happened?!’ over last night’s episode ending.

Vic went to see Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Victoria visited Jacob in the hospital

Last night, Leyla was desperate to get revenge on Victoria and headed up to The Hide.

She then pressured Gabby into sacking Victoria, hinting that the business could suffer if she kept her on.

Later on, David then told Victoria that she needn’t worry as Jacob was recovering.

Relieved, Victoria then visited Jacob in the hospital and apologised to him for her mistake.

Jacob accepted that it was an accident and forgave Vic, but things soon took a turn as a romantic spark developed between them.

After holding hands with Jacob, Victoria rushed off and told him that he was probably just in shock and not thinking straight. Jacob asked her to stay but she couldn’t bring herself to.

Fans were shocked by the scenes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans left outraged and screaming

Emmerdale fans have been left outraged and screaming after the soap’s ending on Tuesday night saw Victoria and Jacob share chemistry with each other.

One Emmerdale fan screamed: “WHAT JUST HAPPENED THERE?!!!”

#Emmerdale WHAT JUST HAPPENED THERE!!!😱😱😱 — Bobby Dazzler (@unsworth1live) September 19, 2023

https://twitter.com/wattspanesar/status/1704258349548646815

Another viewer questioned: “Emmerdale is putting Jacob and Victoria together?? ARE THE WRITERS ON DRUGS?”

A third person exclaimed: “WHAT IS THIS STORYLINE?!!!!!! Jacob & Victoria! ABSOLUTELY NOT! Emmerdale are you ok hun?”

Another fan added: “What’s with Jacob and his dad’s/David’s girlfriend’s. Please tell me we’re not doing this again?”

A final person tweeted: “Emmerdale writers: so *spins a wheel* Jacob… is going to *throws a dart at the list on the wall* fall in love with…*closes eyes and points to names on a whiteboard* Victoria!”

Will Vic and Jacob get together? (Credit: ITV)

Is love in the air for Jacob and Victoria?

Matthew Wolfenden recently revealed that David will soon leave the Dales because of Victoria.

However, could Victoria and Jacob soon embark on a romance? Could this be why David leaves the village?

