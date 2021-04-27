Steve Marchant appeared in Emmerdale from 1996 until 1999, but what happened to him and could he ever return?

Who is Steve Marchant in Emmerdale?

Steve was introduced in 1996 as an old university friend of Rachel Hughes.

He eventually became romantically involved with Kim Tate and in 1998 they got married with Steve becoming her second husband.

What happened to Steve?

To try and gain money Steve tried to steal a horse from one of Kim’s business rivals.

However he ended up running over Kathy Glover and leaving her to die. He went to put a pillow over her head in hospital, however Kim stopped him.

Steve tried to kill Kathy after the hit and run (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Later Steve pleaded guilty in court to horse theft and obtaining money by deception. But Kim pleaded not guilty.

Kathy discovered Kim’s involvement behind Steve’s crimes and changed her statement, leaving Steve to think Kim would go to prison.

But the night before the verdict, she fled the village in a helicopter with her son James.

Steve was Kim’s second husband (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Kim was found guilty of theft and obtaining money by deception receiving 12 months to each charge, but she had fled.

Meanwhile Steve was sentenced to 10 years for attempted murder for Kathy’s hit and run.

Steve was outraged and attempted to flee the courtroom, but guards dragged him away,

Will Steve Marchant ever return to Emmerdale?

Whilst Steve has not been seen since 1999, it is believed he would be out of prison by now.

Kim is being poisoned (Credit: ITV)

Kim returned to the village in 2018. In recent weeks she has been feeling unwell, however viewers know she is being poisoned.

Some fans have started to speculate that Steve is back for revenge and has been poisoning her drinks.

So Kim is being slowly poisoned. Is it someone in the village. Or is it someone from the past..?

Joe Tate?

Steve Marchant back for revenge?#Emmerdale — 🌸No vackseen passports🌻 (@Dan10110) April 14, 2021

steve? not steve marchant is it? that will wind up kim #emmerdale — CODE GAMINGFFCTWITCH 🇬🇧 (@gffcontwitch) March 23, 2021

With 80% of the vote, you voted YES in favour of seeing Steve Marchant (Paul Opacic) return to enact revenge on his former wife, Kim Tate! So, #Emmerdale its in your hands! #BringBackSteveMarchant #TheMarchants #TheTates #Classicemmerdale #KimTate #KimMarchant pic.twitter.com/bzH1Vusvhu — The Tates Of Home Farm 💙 (@TheTateDynasty) March 19, 2021

Would rather see Steve Marchant exact his revenge on Kim but this will do nicely! @OpacicPaul will be great as Corey’s dad. https://t.co/nSTNMPI1Yb — classickim (@classickimtate) April 12, 2021

Is Paul Opacic in Coronation Street?

Paul is currently in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Paul Opacic, who played Steve, is now currently played Stefan Brent in Coronation Street.

Stefan made his first appearance in last night’s episode (Monday, April 26) playing Corey Brent’s father.

