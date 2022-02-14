Emmerdale star Dean Andrews is a familiar face to soap fans, but he is also something of a national treasure having appeared in many of the most popular British television shows of the last twenty years.

And if that’s not enough to keep Dean busy, he’s also got a second string to his bow.

Here’s what we know about the Dales star.

What has Dean Andrews been in?

Dean had roles in Shameless, Wire in the Blood, Casualty and Clocking Off, among others.

He was also in the Bafta-winning drama Buried, before landing the role of DS Ray Carling in the cult television show Life on Mars, alongside John Simm.

And he reprised his role as DS Carling in the sequel, Ashes to Ashes.

Will has become a fan favourite (Credit: ITV)

Dean went on to star in the super-creepy mini-series Marchlands alongside Doctor Who stars Alex Kingston and Jodie Whittaker.

He also appeared in United, the TV film telling the story of Manchester United’s Busby Babes, and he played Robbie in Last Tango in Halifax.

In 2019, Dean joined the cast of Emmerdale, playing ex-con Will Taylor. Will is dad to Dawn Taylor, granddad to little Lucas and happily loved up with lady of the manor Kim Tate.

How old is Dean Andrews?

Dean was born in 1963, making him 58 years old.

Who is Dean Andrews married to?

Dean is married to Helen Bowen Green. The couple have two grown-up daughters and they are doting grandparents to baby Ida-Rae.

Proud ‘poppa’ Dean often shares pictures of his cute granddaughter on his Instagram account.

Can Dean Andrews sing?

Fans of Ashes to Ashes will remember an episode when DS Carling showed off his crooning skills.

And Dean had a long career as a singer before he turned to acting, entertaining holiday makers on cruise ships for more than twenty years.

Dean treated fans to a performance during lockdown when he took part in the Woolpack Sessions (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

He treated Emmerdale fans to his singing skills when he took part in the Woolpack Sessions during lockdown, along with his talented co-stars.

What’s Dean’s secret second career?

Not content with singing and acting, Dean’s got another string to his bow – he’s a qualified chef.

He revealed to Notebook: “I’m a qualified chef, so I love cooking everything from lasagne to Chinese chicken, or sometimes we have something from the chippy.”

Dean learned his cookery skills when he decided he wanted an alternative career to singing.

He qualified and began running the catering operation at a local golf club. He’s often said if he hadn’t turned to acting, he’d be running a fish and chip shop!

Is Dean leaving Emmerdale?

Dean’s alter-ego Will Taylor has become a firm fan favourite in his time in the Dales.

But could he be about to say goodbye to Emmerdale?

Dean’s teased that there could be another chapter in the Life on Mars/Ashes to Ashes story in the works.

With Ray Carling possibly coming back, could Dean need a break from Emmerdale?

However it has not been confirmed if Dean is leaving.

