What did Anne Kirkbride die of? Beverley Callard pays tribute six years after Corrie pal’s death

Anne Kirkbride has been remembered by Beverley Callard in a touching tribute on the sixth anniversary of her death – but what did the actress die of?

The 63-year-old took to social media to pay tribute to the late soap star, who died in 2015 following a battle with breast cancer.

Best known for playing Deirdre Barlow on the cobbles, the much-loved actress last appeared on the soap in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

What did Beverley Callard say about Anne Kirkbride?

Remembering the star today (January 19), Beverley shared a shot of the two at Christmas.

In addition, the actress penned: “6 years ago I lost my darling friend.

“Miss her every single day, love never dies xx.”

The former co-stars shared a close bond, with Beverley referring to Anne as her “work sister”.

Anne Kirkbride was remembered by pal Beverley Callard today (Credit: YouTube)

In fact, Beverley was with her friend of 30 years when she sadly passed away.

Speaking about Anne’s final moments, she told The Mirror: “We kissed her and hugged her. We were talking to her all the time so she knew how loved she was, how much we cared about her and that we were all there with her.

Read more: Coronation Street: When did Bethany Platt leave Weatherfield and where is she now?

“Without a shadow of a doubt though she knew what was happening.

“She wasn’t speaking but she was squeezing our hands so tightly that I know she was saying goodbye.”

Beverley called Anne her ‘darling friend’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Coronation Street cast members say?

Corrie stars past and present flocked to Beverley’s post to pay tribute to the legendary actress.

Ryan Thomas shared: “One of the best.”

Charlie Condou commented: “Two of the most gorgeous ladies, inside and out. I miss her too xxx.”

While Helen Flanagan posted a love heart emoji.

The Coronation Street stars shared a close bond (Credit: ITV)

What did Anne Kirkbride die of?

The 60-year-old Weatherfield star died in January 2015 after losing her fight with breast cancer.

At the time, she was rushed to hospital after suffering from a stroke, with medics informing her family that she only had 24 hours left to live.

Read more: Coronation Street: What happened to Miley, the daughter Faye gave away?

Meanwhile, on-screen, Deirdre was staying away with her friend Bev Unwin during the trial of stepson Peter Barlow.

Bev returned in July 2015 to reveal Deirdre had died after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.