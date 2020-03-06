Emmerdale's Bradley Johnson leaves co-stars in stitches after 'embarrassing' wardrobe malfunction

Bradley Johnson, who plays Vinny in Emmerdale, has left his co-stars in stitches after an 'embarrassing' wardrobe malfunction.

The actor posted about the incident on his Twitter account.

He wrote: "I went for a run today, all was great, but I couldn't help thinking 'bloody hell my arse is cold."

"I heard a couple of cars beeping, thought nothing of it until I got home and realised I ripped my shorts all the way down my arse. Literally I couldn't be more #embarrassed."

Although Bradley was embarrassed, his soap co-stars found the wardrobe error rather amusing.

Liam Fox, who plays Dan Spencer commented laughing emojis and a thumbs up emoji.

Karen Blick, who plays Lydia Hart tweeted: "Oh love that, made me chuckle x."

Currently Bradley's alter ego is in the village with Mandy Dingle, who the Dingles believe is his biological mother.

Vinny is not Mandy's son (Credit: ITV Hub)

However they have no idea that Vinny isn't technically a Dingle.

Recently he has been helping Mandy to free her cousin Marlon from prison.

After Marlon was released from prison, Vinny realised that something was wrong with Marlon's daughter April.

He soon discovered his 'cousin' was being bullied and encouraged her to stand up to her bully.

April took Vinny's advice and outed Tamsin's cruel behaviour in front of her class and Marlon.

Vinny gave April some advice on how to deal with bullies (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

After discovering what April had been going through, Marlon was dealt another blow when he found out his cousin Charity withheld the fact she took Graham's money before he was killed.

I got home and realised I ripped my shorts all the way down.

The chef soon began taking his anger out on Mandy and kicked her out of his house, claiming her 'Free Marlon' campaign was more about her.

He has since disowned his Dingle relatives, but will he eventually be able to forgive them?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

