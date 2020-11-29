Vicky Entwistle has apologised to Jane Danson after she insulted the Coronation Street writing staff.

Leanne Battersby actress Jane clashed with her former on-screen step mother on Friday (November 27) over her criticism of the soap.

Leanne Battersby Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Why did Jane Danson and Vicky Entwistle clash?

Jane defended the ITV soap after Vicky insulted its writers.

However, after a furious backlash from both Jane and the soap’s fans, Vicky has apologised.

She insisted she is “truly sorry”, tweeting: “I have apologised to @RealJaneDanson this morning. Rightly so.

Read more: Coronation Street fans in floods of tears as Oliver Battersby dies

“She is a wonderful actress! My tweet was childish and hurtful. I realise that and am truly sorry for any hurt I may have caused.”

Viewers had watched Friday night as Jane’s character Leanne said goodbye to her son Oliver as he died.

In emotional scenes, she sang You Are My Sunshine as the toddler slipped away.

Vicky took aim at Corrie on Twitter (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

He had been suffering from mitochondrial disease that led to his tragic demise.

Vicky, who played Janice Battersby, replied to Georgia Taylor’s praise of Jane’s performance before adding her own bitter barb.

Georgia tweeted: “My beautiful, brilliant friend @RealJaneDanson, you blow me away #corrie.”

The actress was axed as Janice in 2011 (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Vicky Entwistle insults soap’s writers

Vicky – who starred in Corrie from 1997 until 2011 – then replied with her own criticism.

She said: “But imagine if she had better writers behind her! That really would have been something!”

Jane hit back at Vicky’s “disrespectful” comments and vigorously defended the writing team.

“That’s so disrespectful,” she blasted.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Leanne Battersby leaves the cobbles after Oliver’s death

“They were some of the best scripts I have ever had. Shame on you for writing that! Very disappointed how mean that comment was!”

Vicky later deleted the tweet to Jane, but left one up where she replied to a fan calling for her return.

She said: “Those days are over! All the good writers left!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!