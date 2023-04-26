Tributes pour in as Emmerdale and The Royle Family star Peter Martin dies aged 82

Emmerdale legend Peter Martin, who played Len Reynolds on the ITV soap has died aged 82. Tributes have been paid to the soap favourite.

As well as playing Len, television fans will know Peter as the neighbour in The Royle Family on BBC One.

A cause of death has not been confirmed.

Len tragically died in Emmerdale as the village celebrated it’s 500th anniversary (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who did Peter Martin play in Emmerdale?

Soap fans will best know Peter as Len Reynolds. He starred on Emmerdale from 2001 until the character’s death in 2007.

Len arrived in the village following his wife’s death to stay with son Sean and daughter-in-law Angie. They were having problems and Len was the mediator.

After Sean’s exit, Len stuck around to help Angie rebuild her life and support his grandchildren. Even after they left too, he stayed in the village after falling for Edna Birch.

She didn’t feel the same, but Len soon found love with Pearl Ladderbanks. The couple moved in together, but hit difficulties over both her rapist son and her debt issues.

They reunited and Len proposed. However as the village celebrated its 500th birthday, Len died in his chair of a heart attack. Pearl was devastated.

His body was driven away while special guest star Katherine Jenkins sang. She was unaware he had died, however.

Other telly fans will know Peter from his role as Joe Carroll in The Royle Family. He played the part of the Royles’ neighbours for 14 years.

He also had parts in Coronation Street and kids’ TV show Chucklevision.

Peter was also known for The Royle Family (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Tributes pour in for Peter Martin

On social media many friends and fans have paid tribuite to Peter.

“So sad to hear Emmerdale actor Peter Martin has died at the age of 82. He played Len for many years on the soap. Thoughts are with his family, friends and fans,” shared one.

Another added: “A little baaaaaaby. Sleep tight Joe.”

Others simply wrote: “RIP Peter Martin,” sharing their favourite images of him.

One more said: “RIP Peter Martin. Wonderful in The Royle Family and Emmerdale thoughts to all who knew him.”

Former Emmerdale actress Sherrie Hewson wrote: “So sad such a lovely man.”

