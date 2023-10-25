Tributes pour in following death of Coronation Street actor Bill Kenwright

Yesterday (Tuesday, October 24), it was sadly announced that Coronation Street actor and theatre producer has passed away.

Bill played Coronation Street’s Gordon Clegg between the years of 1968 – 1969.

Tributes have now poured in following the death of Coronation Street actor Bill Kenwright.

Bill sadly passed away (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street Bill Kenwright passes away

Soap fans may know Bill Kenwright for playing the role of Gordon Clegg in Coronation Street between 1968 – 1969. He then appeared on brief occasions up until 1995, returning once more in 2012 to announce the death of his mum.

Gordon Clegg was the son of Rovers barmaid Betty Williams and soldier Ted Farrell.

As well as appearing on the cobbles, Bill Kenwright also had an impressive career in theatre.

He produced shows such as Blood Brothers and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. Bill was also the Chairman for Everton Football Club.

Sadly, news broke out yesterday that Bill had passed away at the age of 78 years old.

This comes after he had recent surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his liver.

Bill will be greatly missed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tributes pour in after the death of Bill Kenwright

After hearing the sad news that Bill Kenwright has passed away, tributes have poured in for the Coronation Street actor.

Former Coronation Street actor Les Dennis wrote: “So very sad to hear this. Bill was a true pioneer. RIP. Thoughts with Jenny and his family. Theatre producer and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has died aged 78.”

Footballer Wayne Rooney said: “Devastated to hear the sad news about Bill Kenwright. Known Bill since I was young and he’s had a huge impact on me as a person and my career. Great man and a big inspiration. Thoughts are with all Bill’s family and friends.”

Sally Ann Matthews added: “Aww Bill. What a man, what a character. Thank you for the opportunities you gave me and countless others. There was no one quite like you x.”

Comedian Jason Manford tweeted: “Saddened to hear Bill Kenwright has died. Met up with him several times over the years as we attempted to work together, so very sad that will now never happen. Was always funny and honest and with a deep love for theatre and football. Will be sadly missed.”

