Tributes pour in following death of iconic Coronation Street figure

Coronation Street and EastEnders writer Daran Little has led tributes following the death of iconic Coronation Street figure John Stevenson aged 86.

The scriptwriter was instrumental in creating many Corrie characters we know and love – and Daran has credited him as one of the “greatest” writers ever to work on the Manchester-set soap.

John was well respected on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Tributes following death of Coronation Street icon

Sharing the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Daran said: “Just heard that John Stevenson has died. Totally devastated by this.

“Tony Warren aside, John was the greatest writer to ever work on Coronation Street. The creator of Mike Baldwin, Alec Gilroy, Jack Duckworth, Fred Elliott, Ashley Peacock and so many others. Taught me so much.

“John asked me to write his obit when it was his time but I can’t find any of the notes he sent because I’ve moved house! Oh John, my dear friend, dad figure… once voted the Scriptwriters Scriptwriter by his peers. The best of the best. A true comic icon.”

Others commented also paying tribute to John. “Those were the days when Coronation Street was simple stories of a Lancashire street,” wrote one.

Someone else added: “John Stevenson was one of Corrie’s greatest writers. He wrote some truly iconic episodes such as Ernie Bishop’s shooting, the Ken, Deirdre and Mike doorstep showdown, Alan Bradley being killed by the Blackpool tram and Raquel and Curly’s Millennium two-hander. A giant. RIP John.”

Show legend Jack Duckworth was scripted by John (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who was John Stevenson?

John was a regular writer on Coronation Street between 1976 and 2006. Originally a newspaper journalist he made the jump to scriptwriting in the 1960s.

As well as Corrie, he also wrote Brass in the 80s, plus worked on Mother’s Ruin, Nearest and Dearest and How’s Your Father.

In 2005 he won a Special Achievement Award at the British Soap Awards.

During his time on Coronation Street he was behind some of the biggest storylines. These included the iconic Ken, Deirdre and Mike love triangle showdown. He also wrote Alan Bradley’s tram death and Ernie Bishop’s death.

