Tributes pour in for Coronation Street and One Foot In The Grave actress Doreen Mantle

Tributes have poured in for Coronation Street actress Doreen Mantle, who has died aged 97. She was also perhaps best-known for her turn as Mrs Warboys in comedy One Foot In The Grave.

The news was confirmed by her agent on Wednesday (August 9).

Doreen played Joy Fishwick in Coronation Street

Doreen Mantle dies aged 97

The statement said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client and much-loved stage, screen, and radio actress Doreen Mantle, aged 97.

“She died peacefully at home. She is survived by her two sons, four grandchildren and one brother.”

Doreen’s role in Coronation Street was one of her later television roles. She starred in the soap between 2010 and 2011 as Joy Fishwick.

Joy was the elderly mother of Colin Fishwick, who John Stape had effectively killed and assumed his identity in order to teach again.

When Joy came looking for her son, John covered his tracks insisting Colin had gone to Canada and never wanted to hear from his mother again.

Joy later returned and said she didn’t have long to live and wanted to Colin’s number so she could speak to him before she died. John lied again but, feeling guilty, went to visit her and started doing odd jobs to help her out.

When John’s guilt was revealed to Joy he tried to stop her crying out by putting his hand over her mouth, which resulted in her death.

Actress Doreen Mantle has died aged 97

Doreen in One Foot In The Grave

Other than her role in Coronation Street, Doreen Mantle was a varied stage and screen actress. But she was perhaps best-known to television fans as the neighbour of grumpy Victor Meldrew in One Foot In The Grave. She played Mrs Warboys for 10 years from 1990 until 2000.

She also starred in shows including My Family, Jam and Jerusalem and Doc Martin. Doreen had a film career as well appearing in Yentl in 1983 and The French Lieutenant’s Woman with Meryl Streep in 1981.

Doreen also had many stage roles, winning the Best Actress Olivier award in 1979.

Tributes to Doreen Mantle

Fans of her work immediately paid tribute to her on social media.

“RIP Doreen Mantle – what a stand out performance in One Foot in the Grave, which is not easy to do given the strength of the two leads. Mrs Warboys was a masterclass in the loveable, bumbling sitcom idiot. Endlessly frustrating but always endearing,” shared one.

Another added: “Sad to hear of the passing of Doreen Mantle, she was absolutely brilliant as Mrs Warboys in my fave ever comedy One Foot In The Grave.”

“This is sad news indeed. Mrs Warboys has to be one of the most hilarious sitcom characters ever. Doreen Mantle’s comic timing was always excellent.” agreed one more.

Someone else said: “Sad to hear about the death of Actress Doreen Mantle. Anyone who had made you laugh and helped you though had times deserves recognition and remembering.”

