Top Emmerdale storylines for 2022 as soap celebrates its 50th anniversary

Emmerdale will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022 – and it’s set to be a banger.

The soap has lined up some huge storylines to come to a climax ahead of October’s big anniversary.

But what else is there to look forward to in the Emmerdale in 2022?

Meena Jutla will be caught in Emmerdale in 2022 – bank on it (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale serial killer Meena Jutla’s comeuppance

Having killed three villagers already and gotten away with it, Meena is on a high.

With her sister Manpreet Sharma held captive in her cottage, Meena feels unstoppable.

But now Vinny Dingle is determined to find out the truth – it can only be a matter of time before Meena is caught.

But will she take anyone else down with her first?

Jai Sharma faces losing everything in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

The Sharmas face financial ruin

The former millionaires are in deep trouble as Emmerdale drama for 2022 kicks off.

Their business is hit with a huge fine over the survival week disaster, Priya isn’t working over her injuries and Rishi is left with nothing after divorcing Manpreet.

Will they at least be able to keep their house?

Tracy Metcalfe’s exit

With Vanessa Woodfield having only just returned from her temporary exit for actress Michelle Hardwick’s maternity leave, her sister Tracy is off too soon.

Actress Amy Walsh is expecting her first child and so Tracy will be leaving Emmerdale early in 2022.

And with partner Nate Robinson’s cheating secret exposed – will it see her flee?

Or could she fall at the hands of Meena Jutla?

Dawn and Billy are set to give Emmerdale a 2022 wedding (Credit: ITV)

Dawn and Billy’s wedding

The former prostitute drug addict and the violent ex-con – a match made in Emmerdale heaven.

Despite their pasts they have both ended up together in an almost pure love story.

However will they be able to tie the knot – or will their secrets destroy them once and for all?

Will Ellis survive Cain’s devastating revenge? (Credit: ITV)

Ellis Chapman’s exit from Emmerdale

It has been reported that following the behind the scenes drama, actor Aaron Anthony has quit the soap.

That means at the end of his current contract, Ellis Chapman will leave the village.

The soap has hinted at his end, with Ellis putting Cain Dingle’s son Kyle in danger this week.

During an overnight wild camping experience with Kyle and Belle, Ellis has to rush off to help Priya, and accidentally leaves the others out in the cold.

They’re found, blue and hypothermic, and later Cain wants deadly revenge.

He attacks Ellis and leaves him on the cold moors alone at night with no protection.

Will he die?

Emmerdale’s pub will need to come back from a lot next year (Credit: ITV)

The Woolpack

Christmas Day saw the pub get blown up by Al Chapman.

The police think it was an accident and his actions have forced Chas and Marlon to agree to sell up to his developer mate.

But will the pub really shut down for good?

Surely Al will get his comeuppance and someone will save The Woolpack for Emmerdale village in 2022?

David and Victoria haven’t been seen in months (Credit: ITV)

David and Victoria’s return

The couple haven’t been seen in months after an alleged off-screen dispute.

It is claimed they decided to go and visit Diane Sugden in Portugal.

But it has now been revealed that at least David will be back in the village in the new year. Will it be for good?

