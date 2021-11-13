Tonight’s Casualty cancelled – why isn’t the medical drama on tonight and when is it back?

Casualty is taking another break tonight – but this time it’s for a worthy cause.

The BBC medical drama won’t air in its usual timeslot tonight (November 13) because it has been replaced in the schedules.

Stevie’s revenge scheme against Ethan will have to wait a week to be exposed in Casualty (Credit: BBC)

Airing in its place will be the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2021.

However fans of Casualty shouldn’t panic – because next week the show will return.

And with not just one episode – but two for their viewing pleasure.

The two gripping episodes will show the dramatic aftermath of last week’s bombshells seeing Stevie’s feud with Ethan finally come to a head.

Nurse Stevie has been secretly scheming against Ethan for months – and got a job in the emergency department just to take revenge.

She blames him for her sister’s brain injury and later her death after he made a mistake treating her.

Casualty: Stevie’s revenge plan exposed

Last week Stevie schemed to get an unstable patient to do her bidding.

Ethan ended up stabbed and fighting for his life.

He is currently unconscious recovering from his injuries.

Next week’s all new double bill will see the fallout of the dramatic attack.

And Stevie will be forced to address what happened – all the while knowing that Ethan could wake up at any moment and expose her.

Dylan will question her over what went on – putting her in a tight spot.

Full of panic about what could play out, Stevie only has one place to turn – Faith.

Casualty Stevie schemed to try to kill Ethan (Credit: BBC)

She confides in her old friend about what’s been going on and while it makes her feel better – how will Faith react to the news of what Stevie has been hiding?

Meanwhile while Stevie faces exposure – Jan and Ffion are left in a horrifying situation of their own.

The estranged couple are still separated but when they find themselves in a dangerous situation, Jan makes a drastic decision.

Realising Ffion is injured she puts herself in harm’s way to protect her.

But will it be enough to reunite the couple?

Or has too much water gone under the bridge?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!