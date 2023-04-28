Fans of Emmerdale were left feeling confused following last night’s episode of the soap – as the character Tom King returned to screens for the first time since 2013.

Thomas ‘Tom’ King joined the soap in 2004 and appeared in a number of storylines until his exit ten years ago, but seems to have been forgotten by many fans. His reappearance left a number of viewers wondering ‘Tom who?’

Who is Tom King and the actor that plays him?

The character made his return to Emmerdale in last night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Tom King returns to Emmerdale

In last night’s episode, Belle Dingle was watched from afar by a mystery figure. This turned out to be former flame Thomas King. The pair shared a moment as they bumped into each other, and agreed to meet again later on.

Laughing and flirting, it was clear that there was still a spark between the former lovers. And tonight’s episode will see Tom and Belle continue to enjoy each other’s company, agreeing to go out again later.

Belle may have been happy to see him, but not everyone remembers Tom (Credit: ITV)

Viewers struggle to remember Tom King

However, Tom’s sudden reappearance left some viewers in a state of confusion, with many struggling to remember who exactly Tom King is supposed to be. As the episode aired, fans took to Twitter to register their befuddlement.

“Who is Tom King? I don’t recognise the character,” said one perplexed viewer.

“Tom who? Have we seen a Tom King before?” asked another.

“I have no memory of Tom King,” said a third fan.

“So Tom King – how is he related to Jimmy? Missed that. And how does he know Belle?” wondered another.

Tom King was previously played by Mark Flannaghan (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who is Tom King?

Thomas King first appeared on the soap in 2004, the semi-estranged son of Carl King, and nephew of Jimmy. He is named after their father, Tom King.

The child of divorce, young Tom visited the village on a series of occasions, before joining on a more permanent basis in 2010. Months later, Tom’s mother, Colleen, emigrated to Saudi Arabia taking Tom and his sister, Anya with her.

Tom returned in 2012, following Carl’s murder. After attending his father’s funeral and inadvertently meeting the man who murdered him – serial killer Cameron Murray – he returned to Saudi Arabia.

He returned to the soap for the last time in 2013, stalking Chas Dingle in a bid for revenge, believing that she killed his father. After making amends, he embarked on a relationship with young Belle, to the disapproval of his uncle Jimmy, and the Dingle clan.

Why did Tom King leave Emmerdale?

Tom left Emmerdale after spiralling out of control amidst a mental health crisis over his father’s death and their families disapproving of his relationship with Belle. He kidnapped Belle, intending to run away from the village with her.

After a change of heart, he returned Belle to his family and, once again, left to join his mum in Saudi Arabia. Tom is now back on the soap following last night’s episode, but played by a brand new actor.

Tom is now played by the actor James Chase (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Tom King on Emmerdale?

Thomas King has been played by four actors to date – previously Jack Ferguson (2004-2007), Connor Hill (2009-2010) and Mark Flannaghan (2012-2013). Since the latest recast, he is now played by the actor James Chase.

With Belle and Tom hitting it off, it appears that they are set to rekindle their romance. But what’s next for Tom King?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!