Stephen holding Jenny hostage on Corrie; inset, Todd Boyce, smiling (Credit: ITV/YouTube/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Todd Boyce reveals how he really feels about Coronation Street exit after Stephen’s death

The actor played killer Stephen Reid on the soap

By Joel Harley

Coronation Street star Todd Boyce has revealed how he really feels about his exit from Corrie, following Stephen Reid’s shock death. Last week’s episodes saw Stephen’s reign of terror finally come to an end as a vengeful Peter Barlow ran him down in the street.

Todd has played murderous businessman Stephen for almost 30 years – having played the character in three major stints. In his most recent appearance, Stephen embarked on a killing spree, murdering Leo and Teddy Thompkins, and then rival businessman Rufus.

Stephen standing over Tim's unconscious body on Corrie
Todd played serial killer Stephen Reid (Credit: ITV)

Stephen killed as his murder spree comes to an end

Stephen also attempted to kill fiancée Elaine and her son Tim, and poisoned boss Carla. In attempting to flee Weatherfield, Stephen stole money from the Underworld account and attempted to fleece mum Audrey, too.

Peter Barlow killed Stephen as he attempted to flee, running the murderer down in his taxi.

But how does Todd feel about his Corrie departure?

Coronation Street's Stephen is holding Jenny with a broken glass bottle outside of the Rovers
Stephen died trying to flee Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Todd Boyce breaks his silence on Coronation Street exit

Speaking to The Express, Todd revealed how he felt about his recent exit from Weatherfield.

“It is sad on the one hand but it is also gratifying because there is closure and there is an arch of almost 28 years,” Todd said.

He continued: “I started when I was in my 30s and now I am in my early 60s, I have had three goes and the final go was just a gift from heaven and God.

“I couldn’t have wished for anything more exciting than to be given Stephen and to be given such good writing really,” he said.

Stephen dead, in a bodybag on Corrie
Stephen’s dead… and Todd is happy about his time on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Todd Boyce reveals ‘gratification’ in playing Stephen Reid

Todd continued: “When people say that there are so many funny things about Stephen, I wasn’t going for any humour but it was the total and utter belief in the circumstances that were provided for me.

“So it has been a joy, it is sad on the one hand but a feeling of gratification to have been given something to work on and achieve,” Todd finished.

Corrie Stars Tina O'Brien & Todd Boyce - 06/10/2023

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Joel Harley is a professional writer with a love of horror movies, Nicolas Cage and British soap operas. When not waxing lyrical about the Dingles and the Mitchells, you can find Joel writing for Total Film, Starburst and Comic Book Resources.

Related Topics

Coronation Street Stephen Reid Todd Boyce