Coronation Street star Todd Boyce has revealed how he really feels about his exit from Corrie, following Stephen Reid’s shock death. Last week’s episodes saw Stephen’s reign of terror finally come to an end as a vengeful Peter Barlow ran him down in the street.

Todd has played murderous businessman Stephen for almost 30 years – having played the character in three major stints. In his most recent appearance, Stephen embarked on a killing spree, murdering Leo and Teddy Thompkins, and then rival businessman Rufus.

Todd played serial killer Stephen Reid (Credit: ITV)

Stephen killed as his murder spree comes to an end

Stephen also attempted to kill fiancée Elaine and her son Tim, and poisoned boss Carla. In attempting to flee Weatherfield, Stephen stole money from the Underworld account and attempted to fleece mum Audrey, too.

Peter Barlow killed Stephen as he attempted to flee, running the murderer down in his taxi.

But how does Todd feel about his Corrie departure?

Stephen died trying to flee Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Todd Boyce breaks his silence on Coronation Street exit

Speaking to The Express, Todd revealed how he felt about his recent exit from Weatherfield.

“It is sad on the one hand but it is also gratifying because there is closure and there is an arch of almost 28 years,” Todd said.

He continued: “I started when I was in my 30s and now I am in my early 60s, I have had three goes and the final go was just a gift from heaven and God.

“I couldn’t have wished for anything more exciting than to be given Stephen and to be given such good writing really,” he said.

Stephen’s dead… and Todd is happy about his time on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Todd Boyce reveals ‘gratification’ in playing Stephen Reid

Todd continued: “When people say that there are so many funny things about Stephen, I wasn’t going for any humour but it was the total and utter belief in the circumstances that were provided for me.

“So it has been a joy, it is sad on the one hand but a feeling of gratification to have been given something to work on and achieve,” Todd finished.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!