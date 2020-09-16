Tina O’Brien supported by Coronation Street co-stars as she hits back at body-shaming trolls

Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien has hit back at trolls who asked if she’d had a “fat implant”.

The actress – who plays Sarah Platt on the ITV soap – slammed the vile comments after she was trolled over a series of pap pictures.

The shots showed Tina wearing a black vest top and denim shorts while out in Manchester.

Tina O’Brien has slammed body-shaming trolls (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The photos were met to a string of nasty comments, with one saying: “Did she get a fat transplant? She should be ashamed of herself.”

In addition, a second added: “She’s got fat.”

After that, another also commented on Tina’s “nice sexy curves”.

The vile remarks certainly go unnoticed by the Corrie star, who later hit back on Instagram.

The Coronation Street star was targeted by nasty comments after being pictured in Manchester (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien hit back with?

Sharing the pictures to her profile, Tina, 36, wrote: “I should feel ashamed? And we wonder why people, especially women struggle with self esteem.

“Instead I choose to feel love and gratitude for my healthy body that allows me to run around the garden with my son and bounce on the trampoline with my daughter. I choose love and acceptance.”

Instead I choose to feel love and gratitude for my healthy body.

Meanwhile, Tina’s co-stars rushed to comment their support, insisting she looked “amazing”.

Lucy Fallon said: “Tina!!!!! You’re one of the most incredible women I’ve ever met. (And you’re beautiful) We don’t listen to them x.”

Samia Longchambon added: “Well said beautiful Tina.”

Tina O’Brien gained support from her followers (Credit: ITV)

Katie McGlynn gushed: “You’re beautiful Tina!! Inside & out! You’re bloody gorgeous!!! Love you gal.”

In addition, former co-star Lucy-Jo Hudson wrote: “Ah babe ignore the trolls you look amazing! Love you xxx.”

Tina O’Brien steps back from social media

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Tina took to Instagram to reveal she was stepping back from social media to give herself “a cleansing break”.

The actress, who joined the soap in 1999, hit out at the way the app leads people to compare themselves to “highlight reels” and “filtered” realities.

In a lengthy post, she wrote: “Goodbye you wonderful Instagram using humans and my lovely friends.

“I’m taking a break from social media, I’m sure it won’t be forever but I need a cleansing break.

“I don’t want to scroll through people’s highlight reels and compare myself unfavourably.

“Wonder do I need to post something to validate who I am and what I stand for? Give everyone a filtered version of my best bits (I feel a bit of a fraud).”

Tina is mum to 11-year-old Scarlett who she shares with former co-star Ryan Thomas, and son Beau, five, whose father is husband Adam Crofts.

