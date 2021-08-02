Tina O’Brien posted a stunning bikini selfie to Instagram today (August 2).

The 37-year-old actress posted a poolside shot of herself wearing a leopard-print bikini and oversized sunglasses, with the caption: “Obligatory poolside shot.”

Coronation Street star Tina is currently on a family holiday with partner Adam Crofts and kids Scarlett, 12, and Beau, six.

Tina O’Brien posted a poolside bikini selfie to Instagram (Source: @tinaob83)

Her bikini photo was accompanied with other photos and videos of the trip away.

Posting a photo of Beau jumping into the sea from a cliff, she called her son “adventurous and brave”.

“My son, overly dramatic, feels every single emotion (no idea where he gets it from), but so bloody adventurous and brave, always led by our fearless @adamcrofts always ready to catch him when he falls,” she wrote.

Tina O’Brien bikini photo: So what did fans say?

Fans left comments on Tina’s holiday snaps, particularly praising the photos of Beau jumping into the water.

“How much fear does his mum have though every time he jumps off!” one wrote.

“Wow, how brave is Beau!” added another.

Tina shares her daughter Scarlett with her ex on-screen husband Ryan Thomas, who previously played Jason Grimshaw on Corrie.

Son Beau is her first child with current partner Adam, who she married in 2018.

Tina has previously spoken out about body positivity

Tina O’Brien posting her bikini photo isn’t the first time the star has been proud of her body. She’s also an advocate for body positivity.

She previously hit back at internet trolls who were criticising her body online, with one saying she should be “ashamed”.

Posting to Instagram in 2020, she wrote: “I should feel ashamed [of my body]? And we wonder why people, especially women struggle with self esteem.

“Instead I choose to feel love and gratitude for my healthy body that allows me to run around the garden with my son and bounce on the trampoline with my daughter.

“I choose love and acceptance.”

