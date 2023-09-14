Coronation Street and Sarah Barlow actress Tina O’Brien has taken to Instagram to issue a plea to her followers over daughter Scarlett.

Scarlett currently stars in the school-based drama Waterloo Road on the BBC.

Now, Tina has supported her daughter’s ventures by asking her followers for their support.

Scarlett plays Izzy Charles in Waterloo Road (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tina O’Brien’s daughter is in Waterloo Road

Tina O’Brien and Ryan Thomas’ daughter Scarlett stars in the reboot of Waterloo Road.

She plays Izzy Charles, the daughter of Donte and Chlo. Adam Thomas, who plays Scarlett’s on-screen dad, is actually her uncle in real life.

Scarlett takes after her mum who also appeared on Waterloo Road in series six, playing the role of Bex Fisher.

In the recent series of Waterloo Road, Izzy had a difficult time grieving the loss of her mum, Chlo. Chlo had died on Izzy’s first day of Year 9.

Now, Scarlett Thomas is up for an all important award for her role as Izzy Charles.

Tina has asked fans for their help (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tina O’Brien issues plea to followers over daughter Scarlett

On Instagram, Tina O’Brien has issued a plea to her followers over her daughter Scarlett.

She’s a proud mum and has posted a story encouraging fans to vote for her daughter in the TV Times Awards.

Tina urged fans to vote for Scarlett (Credit: @tinaob83 via Instagram Stories)

Tina wrote on an Instagram story: “So proud of Scarlett Thomas. She is nominated for an award in TV Times Magazine for her portrayal of Izzy on Waterloo Road. Please if you have two mins vote for her.”

Scarlett is up for a TV Times award in the Favourite Young Actor category. She’s going up against other young performers such as Coronation Street‘s Isabella Flanagan and EastEnders’ Lillia Turner.

Tina is definitely a proud mum who’s hoping that her followers get behind her daughter and do enough to help her bring home the award.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!