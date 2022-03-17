Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street: Who was she? How did she die? Who killed her?

Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street was the sassy, mouthy Rovers barmaid who had a steamy affair with Peter Barlow and ended up brutally murdered.

She was the daughter of Joe McIntyre, who married Gail Platt, and during her time on the cobbles was the centre of many dramatic stories including surrogacy and abortion. In 2010 she was voted one of the top 10 Coronation Street characters of all time by The Guardian.

So what was Tina’s story?

Tina was a popular character (Credit: Rex Shutterstock)

Who played Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street?

Tina was played by Michelle Keegan. She’s now a household name but Corrie was her first television role. Michelle was working at Manchester Airport when she landed the job that would make her famous!

Michelle stars in Brassic (Credit: Sky)

She stayed in Corrie for six years. When she left she starred in Ordinary Lies, and then joined the cast of Our Girl as army medic Georgie Lane.

Michelle also stars in cheeky comedy Brassic, and played Bobby Moore’s wife, Tina, in the drama Tina and Bobby.

Alongside as her successful acting career, Michelle’s famous off-screen thanks to her marriage to TOWIE star and DJ Mark Wright.

And her love of fashion means she’s often in demand to collaborate with clothing brands, too.

She’s not short of offers that’s for sure!

Michelle is married to Mark Wright (Credit: SplashNews)

Tina’s arrival in Weatherfield

Tina came to the cobbles as a love interest for David Platt. She locked horns with his mum, Gail, but when she found out she was pregnant, it was Gail who helped Tina get an abortion.

Tina worked in the Rovers (Credit: ITV)

When David found out, he was so furious, he pushed his mum down the stairs!

Tina’s dad, Joe, came to the Street and started a relationship with Gail but alarmed by David’s erratic behaviour, Tina finished things with him.

Instead she began dating Jason Grimshaw and the pair moved in together. But when Joe died in a boating accident in the Lakes, Tina couldn’t cope.

Her friend Graeme Proctor looked after Tina and the pair started a relationship.

Tina went on to date Dr Matt Carter and Tommy Duckworth – though he got her into all sorts of dangerous situations with evil Rick Neelan.

Tina had a relationship with Tommy Duckworth (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Tina’s surrogacy

In order to pay off Tommy’s debts, Tina agreed to be a surrogate for Gary Windass and his partner Izzy Armstrong.

Tommy wasn’t on board and broke up with Tina for a short while, but she carried on with the arrangement and gave birth to a baby boy, called Jake.

With Gary and Izzy bickering, Tina decided she didn’t want to hand over the tot. She renamed him Joe, after her dad, and agreed to repay the money.

But in the end, Tina realised the baby belonged with Gary and Izzy and gave him back.

Tina was Joe’s daughter (Credit: ITV)

Tina and Peter

Tina began babysitting for Peter Barlow’s son, Simon. There was a definite spark between her and Peter, despite Peter being engaged to Carla Connor.

The night before the wedding, Peter and Tina almost kissed and on the wedding day itself, they started their affair.

Tina didn’t want to be Peter’s bit on the side and begged him to finsih with Carla.

Meanwhile Carla’s brother, Rob Donovan, was in a relationship with Tracy Barlow, and full of disdain for Peter.

He and Tracy were selling dodgy goods in their shop and Tina found out about it.

Tina and Peter started an affair (Credit: ITV)

Tina’s murder

When Peter announced Carla was pregnant, Tina was devastated. Rob, who knew about the affair, warned her not to tell Carla – worried about his sister’s welfare.

He and Tina had a furious argument and she threatened to reveal all about the knock-off stock in the shop.

But Rob shoved Tina from the balcony and she plummeted on to the cobbles. He thought she was dead. But when he discovered brave Tina was still alive, he beat her with a metal pipe to make sure she kept quiet about who’d pushed her.

Peter was arrested for Tina’s murder, but in the end it was revealed that Rob was the killer.

Tina was murdered by Rob Donovan (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

