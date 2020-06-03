What happened to Tim's mum in Coronation Street? Geoff's past is coming back to haunt him

Coronation Street fans are desperate for Tim Metcalfe's mum to rock up to the cobbles.

Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) has pushed wife Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) to breaking point with his abusive behaviour.

Now, she's facing serious time behind bars for attempted murder after months of abuse.

And fans think Tessa Metcalfe could save the day by revealing her truth.

But what happened to Tim's mum in Coronation Street and where is she now?

Here's everything you need to know...

Could Tim's mum save Yasmeen in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Tim's mum in Coronation Street?

Geoff and Tessa met after his first wife passed away from breast cancer.

She was working as his magician's assistant when she fell pregnant with Tim.

Before their son was born in January 1972, the couple decided to get married.

However, the relationship ended and the pair filed for divorce some time later.

It's not revealed why they split, however Geoff has described her as "selfish, rude, demanding and lazy".

Tim has been fed lies about his mum Tessa (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this year, he also insinuated that she was abusive towards him.

Opening up about his character's comments, Bartholomew revealed that Geoff has edited the truth about Tess.

He said: "On the face of it it’s very straightforward.

"But I think because he has kept the details of the relationship with Tim’s mother as his own version, it has been airbrushed and is always from Geoff’s point of view.

"Tim only knows his mother from Geoff’’s point of view. There is a whole wealth of stuff to explore."

Geoff's past will come back to haunt him (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Tim's mum in Coronation Street?

Tessa has never actually appeared in Corrie despite being referenced.

However, it's thought that she's still alive.

While Geoff has hinted that she was an abusive wife, Corrie boss Iain MacLeod has suggested the truth was quite the opposite.

And in the coming weeks and months, evil Geoff's past will be coming back to haunt him.

"It would be highly unlikely that Geoff had never committed these behaviours previously," he said.

Sally already have her suspicions of Geoff in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

"What we have discovered from our research is that perpetrators have a cyclical pattern of behaviour.

"They lure someone in with love bombing and grand gestures and that gradually gives way over time."

"They then move onto someone else so it's right we look back at Geoff's previous relationships and see he has done this before.

"We will really explore Geoff and Tim's backstory. It's a good opportunity to find out about Tim's family background. Lots of family saga stuff to come."

Yasmeen is facing years behind bars for attacking Geoff (Credit: ITV)

Will Geoff get his comeuppance?

Corrie boss has confirmed that there will be a "deceptive ending" for Yasmeen.

However, it's going to get extremely tough for her in the next few months.

Revealing when Geoff will finally get found out, he said: "It's towards the end of the year but the key thing is to impart the right message.

"he timelines have been shunted due to the lockdown but I think it's fair to imagine that it will be this year.

"What form that comeuppance is is in discussion."

What do Corrie fans think?

Coronation Street viewers are convinced Tessa will be introduced to save the day.

Tim's wife Sally already has her suspicions of Geoff, but his son is firmly on his side – for the moment.

But if his mum were to show up, that could all change.

Taking to Twitter, fans are convinced that Tessa suffered in the same way Yasmeen has been.

One wrote: "Tim doesn’t seem like the type of bad person that would stick by Geoff after the truth comes out.

"After all his Mum is surely a victim too. But that feels like too little too late to me."

Sally doesn't buy Geoff's lies (Credit: ITV)

Moments later, a second tweeted: "Tim to the rescue?? He's a bit slow isn't he, wonder what happened to his mum and what he thinks happened, two different stories i bet #Corrie."

Another then added: "I kinda want Tim to see his dad's true colours but feel sad that he will.

"It will open up a whole identity issue for him and his relationship with his mum as he has obviously been told lies about her from Geoff."

Shortly after, a third wrote: "I bet Tim’s mum has a LOT of stories to tell about Geoff #CoronationStreet #Corrie."

Watch this space...

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

