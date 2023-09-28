Coronation Street Rovers and logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
‘There’s no way,’ say Coronation Street fans, as they make huge Rovers prediction

The fans are having none of it

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Fans of Coronation Street have shrugged off recent events on the soap, making a huge prediction about the fate of The Rovers. The Weatherfield institution appeared to have shuttered its doors this week, closing down for an extensive renovation.

Furthermore, the pub’s new owners terminated its staff – including landlady Jenny Connor – with immediate effect. If the Rovers does return, it’s clear that it will no longer be the beloved boozer it once was.

Jenny and the Rovers team watch sadly as the pub is closed
The staff watched emotionally as the pub shut its doors (Credit: ITV)

Jenny and The Rovers crew heartbroken as pub shutters its doors

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, September 27), Jenny and the Rovers team watched as workmen closed the pub for renovations.

But is there hope for the pub’s future? Solicitor Adam Barlow thought so, telling Jenny that he’d witnessed their firing – and thought that they might have grounds for an unfair dismissal suit against Waterfords. However, he later confirmed she didn’t have a case.

Is this really last orders for The Rovers? The soap’s fans certainly don’t think so.

Jenny looks forlornly at the Rovers on Corrie
Jenny bid farewell to The Rovers last night (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans make huge prediction abut the future of The Rovers

The Rovers appears to be doomed, but the soap’s fans are having none of it. Writing on Twitter, a number of viewers shared their theories as to how the pub might be saved.

Many simply don’t believe that the soap twist will stick – with some predicting that it’ll be up and running again by Christmas ‘at the latest.’

“Everyone knows it’s going to re-open and be back to normal by at least Christmas, right?” pointed out one fan.

“Can’t take the Rovers story seriously, we all know it’s going nowhere,” laughed a second.

“It’s so obvious The Rovers will soon be open again. It’s an integral part of the programme. It could do with a makeover though,” said another.

“Considering The Rovers is meant to be the ‘heart of the community’ overall, other than Jenny, Daisy, Glenda, Gemma and Sean, the Street don’t seem that bothered it’s closing for a revamp, and people have been laid off, so it makes me wonder if it will be back to normal soon?” another fan wrote.

Will the Rovers return bigger and better than ever?

The Rovers Return Is Boarded Up | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

