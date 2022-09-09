The Queen’s death: Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders cast pay tribute

Cast members of Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after is was confirmed she died yesterday (Thursday, September 8).

At lunchtime yesterday it was announced there were concerns for the Queen’s health.

At 6.30pm The Palace confirmed Queen Elizabeth has died at Balmoral.

Now Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders stars have paid tribute to The Queen.

Emmerdale cast pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Emmerdale star Dean Andrews, who plays Will Taylor, shared a photo of the Queen writing:

“The saddest of day that this beautiful lady has left us. She took on enormous responsibility at such a young age and has seen that responsibility through with dignity and class.

“May you rest in peace and may I thank you!”

Bernice Blackstock actress Samantha Giles wrote: “Our incredible Queen – RIP #QueenElizabeth. You have done your country proud.”

Our incredible queen – RIP #QueenElizabeth . You have done your country proud. X — Samantha Giles (@sammeegiles) September 8, 2022

Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle, shared a photo of the Queen writing: “God bless the Queen!”

Queen Elizabeth visited the Coronation Street set last year (Credit: Photo by Scott Heppell/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street stars pay tribute

Coronation Street cast members also paid tribute to The Queen.

Many cast members shared photos with the Queen from her visit to the set last year.

Maximus Evans, who played Corrie villain Corey Brent, shared a photo of himself stood next to The Queen.

He wrote: “Had the honour of meeting Her Majesty last year when she visited the studios. A moment I’ll cherish forever. Our Queen #QueenElizabeth RIP.”

Trevor Michael Georges who plays Ed Bailey shared a photo of The Queen smiling at him as she stood by Corrie producer Iain MacLeod.

Amy Barlow actress Elle Mulvaney shared a photo to her Instagram story of her and her co-star Liam Bairstow, who plays Alex Warner, smiling at The Queen.

Elle added four broken hearts under the photo.

The Queen on the Rovers Return set (Credit: Scott Heppell/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Billy Mayhew actor Daniel Brocklebank shared a photo stood next to the Queen. He wrote: “A day I’ll never forget. RIP you Majesty.”

Peter Ash, who plays Paul Foreman, also shared a photo of The Queen’s visit to Corrie.

He wrote: “Rest in peace, your Majesty. Thank you for your service.”

EastEnders star Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter, shared a photo of The Queen on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Sleep soundly our beautiful Queen. Thank you for everything.”

