‘The most vile thing he’s ever done:’ Samson upsets Emmerdale viewers again

Fans of Emmerdale have been left fuming at the behaviour of Samson Dingle, with some viewers claiming that the character hit an all-time low in last night’s episode (Friday, October 13). Is his latest treatment of Lydia ‘the most vile thing he’s ever done?’

This came as stepmum Lydia confided in her family, telling husband Sam that she had been raped by childhood flame Craig. After going to the police, Lydia and Sam then returned home to tell Samson what Craig had done.

However, Samson was less than sympathetic to Lydia’s plight.

Has Samson gone too far this time? (Credit: ITV)

Samson hits back as Lydia reveals rape ordeal

When Sam and Lydia told Samson what Craig had done, the youth refused to believe her version of events. After they told him that he could no longer see Craig – who Samson is doing work experience with – Samson hit back, claiming not to believe Lydia.

Although he was ultimately talked around by his dad, Samson’s initial refusal to believe Lydia left some fans furious. The ‘nasty’ youth has previously disgusted viewers by attempting to blackmail cousin Noah and have his own daughter, Esther, put into social care.

Samson has been working for Lydia’s rapist, Craig (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale fans slam ‘vile’ Samson

As the episode aired, a number of Emmerdale fans reacted on social media. Many were left raging by Samson’s heartlessness towards his stepmum.

“Just watching last’s Emmerdale and Samson wanting to continue working for Craig dispite what he’s done is probably the MOST VILE thing he’s ever done,” ranted one fan.

Just watching last night’s #Emmerdale and Samson wanting to continue working for Craig despite what he’s done is probably the MOST VILE thing he’s ever done — Ryan ️‍ (@whiteryan30) October 14, 2023

“I honestly can’t stand Samson. Such a misogynist scumbag,” agreed another.

I honestly can’t stand Samson. Such a misogynist scumbag. #Emmerdale — *~WyldPhoenix~* (@PinkWyldflower) October 13, 2023

“Samson has the sensitivity of a brick,” said a third.

Samson has the sensitivity of a brick.#emmerdale — Sulagna (@maitra_sulagna) October 13, 2023

Said another: “Samson needs cutting out of the family, he’s toxic af,” another.

Samson needs cutting out of the family , he’s toxic af #emmerdale ☠️ — Thomas (@thomas_matthewj) October 13, 2023

Samson appeared to come around to his parents, apologising to Lydia and claiming that he wants to see Craig in the dock for his crime. But has Samson gone too far this time?

